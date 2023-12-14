Twelve LSU Teams Score 100 in Graduation Success Rate

BATON ROUGE – LSU once again had an impressive showing in the classroom as the Tigers recorded a 91 in the NCAA’s Graduation Success Rate report.

The Graduation Success Rate (GSR) is a report developed by the NCAA to more accurately assess the academic success of student-athletes. For the first time this year, the GSR added first-time freshmen, midyear enrollees as well as transfers to the GSR formula.

LSU had 12 teams score a perfect 100, which ranked No. 2 among all SEC schools.

LSU’s overall score of 91 is just one point off the record-high of 92 set last year. LSU has scored at least an 89 in the GSR in each of the past seven years.

LSU is one of only four schools in the Southeastern Conference to score an 89 or higher each of the past seven years. LSU is joined by Vanderbilt, Alabama and South Carolina as the only schools reach a score of 89 in the GSR since 2017-18.

“We are extremely proud of our student-athletes who continue to excel in the classroom, in competition and in the LSU community,” Walt Holliday, Executive Director of the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes said. “Our continued success is based on the collective efforts of many.”

Holliday gave credit to LSU’s Academic Affairs, the athletic department and the Tiger Athletic Foundation for their continued support of the of the mission of the Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes.

LSU’s 12 sports with a perfect score of 100 fell just one shy of tying the school mark of 13 set last year.

A pair of LSU’s 2023 national championship teams combined their accomplishments in competition with that of a perfect score of 100 in the GSR – women’s basketball and baseball.

In addition, LSU’s Final Four gymnastics team posted a 100 score. They were joined on the women’s side with score of 100 by beach volleyball, track and field, golf, soccer, swimming and diving, and volleyball.

Others on the men’s side with a 100 include golf, swimming and diving and tennis.