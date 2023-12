Daniels, Nabers Named to AFCA All-America Team

BATON ROUGE – Heisman Trophy quarterback Jayden Daniels and wide receiver Malik Nabers added more honors to their growing postseason list of accolades as they have been tabbed as first-team All-Americas by the American Football Coaches Association.

The AFCA All-America team is voted on by the FBS head coaches.

Nabers has now been named first-team All-America by all five organizations who make up the consensus All-America team – AFCA, Football Writers Association of America, Associated Press, Sporting News and Walter Camp.

Daniels, who on Saturday became LSU’s third Heisman Trophy winner, earned his fourth first-team All-America honor and joins Joe Burrow – winner of the 2019 Heisman – as the most decorated players in school history. Daniels has been named winner of the Davey O’Brien Award, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as well as being selected as the Player of the Year by Walter Camp, Sporting News and AP.

Nabers led the nation in receiving yards with 1,546 and he finished second nationally in TD receptions with 14. He caught an SEC-best 86 passes and was first in the nation in plays of 20-plus and 30-plus yards.

Nabers had nine games with 100-yard receiving, which included a career-best 13 receptions for 239 yards and a pair of TDs in a win over Mississippi State in September. Nabers became LSU’s all-time receptions leader against Texas A&M with 186 catches, moving past Wendell Davis’ previous mark of 183.

Nabers enters the ReliaQuest Bowl just 17 yards shy of becoming only the second 3,000-yard receiver in school history and needing only 19 yards to break the school-record of 3,001 held by Josh Reed.

Daniels set numerous records during his senior season with the Tigers as he became the first player in FBS history to rush for 200 yards and pass for 350 yards in a game when he did it in the win over Florida. Against the Gators, Daniels rushed for 234 yards and passed for 372 yards breaking the SEC record for total offense with 606 yards.

Daniels leads the nation in total offense (412.2) and he’s on pace to join Burrow as the only players in SEC history to average 400 yards of offense in a single-season. Burrow averaged 402.6 in 2019. He would also become only the 20th player in FBS history to average 400 yards per game.

Daniels leads the nation in passing TDs (40), TDs responsible for (50) and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,134). His pass efficiency rating of 208.01 is the highest in FBS history.