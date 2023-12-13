COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – LSU freshman Mikaylah Williams was named the 2023 USA Basketball Female Athlete of the Year on Wednesday for the second year in a row.

Williams led the Team USA U18 3×3 team to a 7-0 record and a gold medal in Debrecan, Hungary at the FIBA World Cup, marking Team USA’s fifth consecutive championship in the tournament. She was crowned the tournament’s MVP for the third consecutive year. William’s finished as the tournament’s top scorer with 54 points, including 8 in the gold medal game against France.

This year at LSU, Williams has been a consistent playmaker who can score the ball at all three levels of the court. In LSU’s win over Kent State she scored 42 points, the most by an LSU freshman in the NCAA era. She is averaging 18.5 points per game currently as LSU’s second leading scorer to go 4.5 rebounds per game. Williams has four games with 20+ points and one double-double.