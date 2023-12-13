Mulkey, Johnson and Smith to Participate in National Champions Book Signing on Saturday in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE – LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey along with Flau’Jae Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith will participate on Saturday in a book signing commemorating the Tigers’ 2023 National Championship
Mulkey, Johnson and Smith will sign copies of the officially licensed 2023 LSU Women’s Basketball National Champions book at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Baton Rouge Barnes & Noble in Perkins Rowe, located at 7707 Bluebonnet Boulevard.
Sales of the book will benefit the LSU Women’s Basketball program and the Tiger Athletic Foundation.
The book is a hardcover edition featuring over 200 photographs that capture that most significant moments of LSU’s run to its women’s basketball NCAA Championship.
The book, featuring a foreword by Mulkey, is foil stamped and embossed as a collector’s edition.
More information about the LSU Women’s Basketball National Champions book may be found by visiting www.nautiluspublishing.com.