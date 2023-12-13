QB: Jayden Daniels, LSU

Daniels – the Heisman Trophy winner – joins Joe Burrow as the second LSU quarterback in the last five years to make our first team. Daniels had a remarkable statistical season with 3,812 passing yards, 40 TDs and four interceptions with 1,134 rushing yards and 10 TDs. He flashed dynamic talent throughout LSU’s season. He led the nation in total offense (412.2) and had eight games with 300-plus passing yards and four games with 100 or more rushing yards.

WR: Malik Nabers, LSU

Nabers emerged as the best receiver in the SEC and a favorite target for Daniels. Nabers led the FBS with 1,546 receiving yards and fell short of Harrison for the Biletnikoff Award by one vote. He had 87 catches and 14 TDs for the Tigers. He closed the regular season with five straight games with 100 receiving yards or more, and he had five games with two TDs. He should join a list of LSU Consensus All-American receivers that includes Eric Martin, Wendell Davis, Josh Reed and Ja’Marr Chase.

2023 Sporting News All-America Teams

Dec. 13, 2023

First-Team Offense

RB: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

RB: Cody Schrader, Missouri

WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

WR: Rome Odunze, Washington

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

T: Olu Fashanu, Penn State

G: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

C: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

G: Zak Zinter, Michigan

T: Joe Alt, Notre Dame

First-Team Defense

DL: T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

DL: Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

DL: Jonah Elliss, Utah

EDGE: Dallas Turner, Alabama

EDGE: Laiatu Latu, UCLA

LB: Payton Wilson, NC State

LB: Jason Henderson, Old Dominion

CB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

CB: Cooper DeJean, Iowa

S: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

S: Tyler Nubin, Minnesota

DB: Mike Sainristil, Michigan

ATH: Travis Hunter, Colorado

First-Team Specialists

K: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)

P: Tory Taylor, Iowa

PR: Zachariah Branch, USC

KR: Barion Brown, Kentucky

Second-Team Offense

QB: Michael Penix Jr., Washington

RB: Audric Estime, Notre Dame

RB: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

WR: Troy Franklin, Oregon

WR: Luther Burden III, Missouri

WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

TE: Dallin Holker, Colorado State

OL: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

OL: Christian Haynes, UConn

OL: Zach Frazier, West Virginia

OL: Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

OL: JC Latham, Alabama

Second-Team Defense

DL: Byron Murphy II, Texas

DL: Mason Graham, Michigan

DL: Howard Cross III, Notre Dame

EDGE: Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M

EDGE: Jalen Green, James Madison

LB: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson

LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa

CB: Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia

CB: Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

S: Caleb Downs, Alabama

S: Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB: Terrion Arnold, Alabama

ATH: Sione Vaki, Utah

Second-Team Specialists

K: Will Reichard, Alabama

P: Alex Mastromanno, Florida State

PR: Xavier Worthy, Texas

KR: Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech