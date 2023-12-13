2023 Sporting News All-America Teams
Daniels – the Heisman Trophy winner – joins Joe Burrow as the second LSU quarterback in the last five years to make our first team. Daniels had a remarkable statistical season with 3,812 passing yards, 40 TDs and four interceptions with 1,134 rushing yards and 10 TDs. He flashed dynamic talent throughout LSU’s season. He led the nation in total offense (412.2) and had eight games with 300-plus passing yards and four games with 100 or more rushing yards.
Nabers emerged as the best receiver in the SEC and a favorite target for Daniels. Nabers led the FBS with 1,546 receiving yards and fell short of Harrison for the Biletnikoff Award by one vote. He had 87 catches and 14 TDs for the Tigers. He closed the regular season with five straight games with 100 receiving yards or more, and he had five games with two TDs. He should join a list of LSU Consensus All-American receivers that includes Eric Martin, Wendell Davis, Josh Reed and Ja’Marr Chase.
Dec. 13, 2023
First-Team Offense
QB: Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
RB: Cody Schrader, Missouri
WR: Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
WR: Rome Odunze, Washington
WR: Malik Nabers, LSU
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
T: Olu Fashanu, Penn State
G: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
C: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
G: Zak Zinter, Michigan
T: Joe Alt, Notre Dame
First-Team Defense
DL: T’Vondre Sweat, Texas
DL: Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois
DL: Jonah Elliss, Utah
EDGE: Dallas Turner, Alabama
EDGE: Laiatu Latu, UCLA
LB: Payton Wilson, NC State
LB: Jason Henderson, Old Dominion
CB: Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
CB: Cooper DeJean, Iowa
S: Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
S: Tyler Nubin, Minnesota
DB: Mike Sainristil, Michigan
ATH: Travis Hunter, Colorado
First-Team Specialists
K: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)
P: Tory Taylor, Iowa
PR: Zachariah Branch, USC
KR: Barion Brown, Kentucky
Second-Team Offense
QB: Michael Penix Jr., Washington
RB: Audric Estime, Notre Dame
RB: Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
WR: Troy Franklin, Oregon
WR: Luther Burden III, Missouri
WR: Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
TE: Dallin Holker, Colorado State
OL: Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
OL: Christian Haynes, UConn
OL: Zach Frazier, West Virginia
OL: Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
OL: JC Latham, Alabama
Second-Team Defense
DL: Byron Murphy II, Texas
DL: Mason Graham, Michigan
DL: Howard Cross III, Notre Dame
EDGE: Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M
EDGE: Jalen Green, James Madison
LB: Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson
LB: Jay Higgins, Iowa
CB: Beanie Bishop Jr., West Virginia
CB: Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
S: Caleb Downs, Alabama
S: Malaki Starks, Georgia
DB: Terrion Arnold, Alabama
ATH: Sione Vaki, Utah
Second-Team Specialists
K: Will Reichard, Alabama
P: Alex Mastromanno, Florida State
PR: Xavier Worthy, Texas
KR: Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech