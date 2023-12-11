No. 7 LSU Welcome McNeese To PMAC Tuesday

BATON ROUGE – No. 7 LSU (9-1) will return the PMAC for its second game in three days on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT when it welcomes McNeese (3-6) to Baton Rouge.

The Tigers had a nine-day break after a win over No. 9 Virginia Tech in the midst of finals week. LSU returned to the court on Sunday with an 83-53 win over Louisiana-Lafayette. With a one day break, the Tigers are back in action against the Cowgirls on the SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell. Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

On Friday, LSU will host Christmas Clubhouse at 5:30 p.m. at the Healing Place Dream Center. For Tuesday’s game LSU is hosting a toy drive for items that will be donated to Baton Rouge youth during the event. There will be a LSU pickup truck on the south side of the PMAC where fans can drop their donations off.

In Sunday’s win LSU started slow and entered the half tied with ULL, but began the second half on an impressive run to set up a 30-point victory. The trio of Aneesah Morrow, Angel Reese and Mikaylah Williams combined for 65 points and 30 rebounds. Williams secured a career-high 11 rebounds for her first double-double and Morrow also had a double-double.

McNeese is coming off a tough outing at No. 13 Kansas State in a 39-101 loss against the Wildcats. Tuesday will mark the third game against a ranked team for the Cowgirls; they have lost their first two matchups this season. Emilia Tenbrock and Cristina Gil lead McNeese, both averaging in double figures. The Cowgirls give up an average of 80.2 points per game and have allowed opponents to shoot close to 50-percent from the field.