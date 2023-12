The AP All-America team was selected by a panel of 18 college Top 25 poll voters.

FIRST TEAM (offense)

QB — Jayden Daniels, fifth-year, LSU.

RB — Ollie Gordon II, second-year, Oklahoma State; Cody Schrader, sixth-year, Missouri.

OT — Joe Alt, third-year, Notre Dame; Olu Fashanu, fourth-year, Penn State.

OG — Cooper Beebe, fifth-year, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, fourth-year, Michigan.

C — Jackson Powers-Johnson, third-year, Oregon.

TE — Brock Bowers, third-year, Georgia.

WR — Malik Nabers, third-year, LSU; Marvin Harrison Jr., third-year, Ohio State; Rome Odunze, fourth-year, Washington.

AP — Travis Hunter, second-year, Colorado.

PK — Graham Nicholson, third-year, Miami (Ohio).

FIRST TEAM (defense)

EDGE — Laiatu Latu, fifth-year, UCLA; Jalen Green, fifth-year, James Madison.

IL — T’Vondre Sweat, fifth-year, Texas; Jer’Zahn Newton, fourth-year, Illinois.

LB — Payton Wilson, sixth-year, North Carolina State; Edgerrin Cooper, fourth-year, Texas A&M; Dallas Turner, third-year, Alabama.

CB — Cooper DeJean, third-year, Iowa; Kool-Aid McKinstry, third-year, Alabama.

S — Malaki Starks, second-year, Georgia; Xavier Watts, fourth-year, Notre Dame.

DB — Terrion Arnold, third-year, Alabama.

P — Tory Taylor, fourth-year, Iowa.

SECOND TEAM (offense)

QB — Michael Penix Jr., sixth-year, Washington.

RB — Audric Estime, third-year, Notre Dame; Omarion Hampton, second-year, North Carolina.

OT — Taliese Fuaga, fourth-year, Oregon State; JC Latham, third-year, Alabama.

OG — Tate Ratledge, fourth-year, Georgia; Clay Webb, fifth-year, Jacksonville State.

C — Sedrick Van Pran, fourth-year, Georgia.

TE — Dallin Holker, fifth-year, Colorado State.

WR — Troy Franklin, third-year, Oregon; Malik Washington, fifth-year, Virginia; Luther Burden III, second-year, Missouri.

AP — Ashton Jeanty, second-year, Boise State.

PK — Jose Pizano, third-year, UNLV.

SECOND TEAM (defense)

EDGE — Jonah Elliss, third-year, Utah; Jared Verse, fourth-year, Florida State.

IL — Byron Murphy II, third-year, Texas; Howard Cross III, fifth-year, Notre Dame.

LB — Jeremiah Trotter Jr., third-year, Clemson; Jason Henderson, third-year, Old Dominion; Jay Higgins, fourth-year, Iowa.

CB — Quinyon Mitchell, fourth-year, Toledo; Beanie Bishop Jr., sixth-year, West Virginia.

S — Tyler Nubin, fifth-year, Minnesota; Caleb Downs, first-year, Alabama.

DB — Kris Abrams-Draine, fourth-year, Missouri.

P — Matthew Hayball, sixth-year, Vanderbilt.

THIRD TEAM (offense)

QB — Bo Nix, fifth-year, Oregon.

RB — Blake Corum, fourth-year, Michigan; Kimani Vidal, fourth-year, Troy.

OT — Javon Foster, sixth-year, Missouri; Troy Fautanu, fifth-year, Washington.

OG — Christian Haynes, sixth-year, UConn; Luke Kandra, fourth-year, Cincinnati.

C — Zach Frazier, fourth-year, West Virginia.

TE — Ben Sinnott, fourth-year, Kansas State.

WR — Ricky White, fourth-year, UNLV; Brian Thomas Jr., third-year, LSU; Tetairoa McMillan, second-year, Arizona.

AP — Xavier Worthy, third-year, Texas.

PK — Will Reichard, fifth-year, Alabama.

THIRD TEAM (defense)

EDGE — Chop Robinson, third-year, Penn State; Bralen Trice, fifth-year, Washington.

IL — Kris Jenkins, fourth-year, Michigan; Braden Fiske, sixth-year, Florida State.

LB — Nathaniel Watson, sixth-year, Mississippi State; Edefuan Ulofoshio, sixth-year, Washington; Danny Stutsman, third-year, Oklahoma.

CB — Ricardo Hallman, third-year, Wisconsin; T.J. Tampa, fourth-year, Iowa State.

S — Trey Taylor, fifth-year, Air Force; Dillon Thieneman, first-year, Purdue.

DB — Sebastian Castro, fifth-year, Iowa.

P — James Ferguson-Reynolds, second-year, Boise State.