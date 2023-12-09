LSU Gold
The Best in the Nation: Jayden Daniels Wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

by Michael Bonnette
ThatKidJayden.com Bio & Stats +0
BATON ROUGE – It took 60 years for LSU Football to win its second Heisman. Only four years later, Jayden Daniels took home the school’s third, as the senior quarterback was named the winner of the 89th Heisman Memorial Trophy, which was presented on Saturday night in New York City at Jazz in the Lincoln Center.

Daniels joins the late Billy Cannon and Joe Burrow as LSU’s winners of the most prestigious award in college sports – the Heisman Trophy. Cannon won the award in 1959 with Burrow winning in 2019.

The Heisman Trophy caps a week that has seen Daniels win the Davey O’Brien Award, the Walter Camp Player of the Year, AP Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Daniels claimed 2,029 points including 501 of 870 first-place votes to win the Heisman, finishing ahead of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Daniels, from San Bernadino, Calif., won the award is much of the same fashion as Burrow as he put together a record-setting season with the Tigers in his second year with the program. Daniels joined the Tigers in 2022 after three years as the starting quarterback at Arizona State. Burrow spent two years with the Tigers after transferring from Ohio State.

In 12 games in 2023, Daniels was magnificent with both his arm and his legs as he accumulated 4,946 total yards, averaging a nation’s best 412.2 total yards of offense per game. He accounted for at least four touchdowns in nine games and he topped the 400-yard mark on nine occasions. Daniels also led the nation in passing TDs (40), total TDs (50) and his 208.01 passer rating is the highest in FBS history.

His 412.2 total yards per game were 74 yards per game more than the nearest competitor – Drake Maye of North Carolina, who averaged 338.1 yards a contest. His 412.2 total yards per game ranked higher than 75 FBS teams.

2023 Heisman Memorial Trophy Voting

Number of ballots received and tabulated – 870 of 928

RankPlayerPos.School1st2nd3rdPoints
1Jayden DanielsQBLSU503217862029
2Michael Penix Jr.QBWashington2923411431701
3Bo NixQBOregon51205322885
4Marvin Harrison Jr.WROhio St.2078136352
5Jordan TravisQBFlorida St.8192385
6Jalen MilroeQBAlabama484573
7Ollie Gordon IIRBOklahoma St.122431
8Cody SchraderRBMissouri122229
9Blake CorumRBMichigan321528
10J.J. McCarthyQBMichigan17421

For the season, Daniels passed for 3,812 yards, which ranked No. 3 nationally, and rushed for 1,134 yards, the most by an FBS quarterback. His 1,134 rushing yards ranked 22nd among all players in college football.

Daniels, a LSU team captain and the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, joined 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel as the only players in SEC history to pass for 3,500 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a season.

When asked about his “Heisman moment”, Daniels cited the Florida game when he broke the SEC record for total offense with 606 yards in the 52-35 LSU victory. Daniels rushed for 234 yards and passed for another 372 against the Gators becoming the first player in FBS history to rush for 200 yards and pass for 350 yards in the same game.

A week after breaking the SEC record for total offense, Daniels put on a show against Georgia State, tying the LSU record for touchdowns with eight (6 passing, 2 rushing).

In his Tiger Stadium finale, Daniels threw three fourth quarter touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 42-30 win over Texas A&M. The three fourth quarter touchdowns pushed his season total to 50 as he became only the fifth player in SEC history to account for 50 TDs in a season. He joined a group that included four Heisman Trophy winners – Joe Burrow (63), Tim Tebow (55), Cam Newton (51) and Bryce Young.

Daniels’ 50 TDs were more than 91 teams in college football scored this year.

In LSU’s win over Missouri, Daniels played through badly bruised ribs and a swollen hand to lead LSU to a 49-39 win over the now-Top 10 Tigers. Daniels threw three TD passes and rushed for another as LSU came back from a double-digit deficit for its biggest win of the season. Daniels, a five-time recipient of SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors, rushed for 130 yards and passed for 259 yards in the win over Missouri.

Daniels had three 500-yard games in 2023, joining Burrow as the only players in SEC history to top the 500-yard mark three times in a season. He had 513 total yards at Ole Miss and 509 against Georgia State.

Daniels was joined on the list of Heisman finalists by Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Following Saturday’s announcement, Daniels will be honored at the Heisman Gala on Sunday night at the Marriott Marquis in New York. He will appear on the NFL Today on CBS on Sunday morning.

LSU’s Highest Heisman Trophy Finishes (All-Time Top 10 in Voting Results)
1st – 2023 Jayden Daniels, quarterback (2,029 points)
1st – 2019 Joe Burrow, quarterback (2,608 points)
1st – 1959 Billy Cannon, halfback (1,929 points)
2nd – 1962 Jerry Stovall, halfback (618 points) – lost by 79 points
3rd – 1958 Billy Cannon, halfback (975 points)
4th – 1972 Bert Jones, quarterback (351 points)
5th – 2011 Tyrann Mathieu, safety (327 points)
5th – 1978 Charles Alexander, running back (282 points)
6th – 2015 Leonard Fournette, running Back (110 points)
9th – 1977 Charles Alexander, running back (54 points)
9th – 2007 Glenn Dorsey, defensive tackle (30 points)

Jayden's Speech

Jayden's Family Interview

Heisman Trophy Winners

YearNameSchoolPos.ClassPoints% of Points Possible
2023Jayden DanielsLSUQBSenior2,02975.9%
2022Caleb WilliamsUSCQBSophomore2,03177.3%
2021Bryce YoungAlabamaQBSophomore2,31183.0%
2020DeVonta SmithAlabamaWRSenior1,85666.8%
2019Joe BurrowLSUQBSenior2,60893.8%
2018Kyler MurrayOklahomaQBJunior2,16777.8%
2017Baker MayfieldOklahomaQBSenior2,39886.0%
2016Lamar JacksonLouisvilleQBSophomore2,14479.5%
2015Derrick HenryAlabamaRBJunior1,83265.7%
2014Marcus MariotaOregonQBJunior2,53490.9%
2013Jameis WinstonFlorida StateQBFreshman2,20579.1%
2012Johnny ManzielTexas A&MQBFreshman2,02972.9%
2011Robert Griffin IIIBaylorQBJunior1,68760.7%
2010Cam NewtonAuburnQBJunior2,26381.6%
2009Mark Ingram Jr.AlabamaRBSophomore1,30447.0%
2008Sam BradfordOklahomaQBSophomore1,72662.1%
2007Tim TebowFloridaQBSophomore1,95770.5%
2006Troy SmithOhio StateQBSenior2,54091.6%
2005(vacated) Reggie BushUSCRBJunior2,54191.8%
2004Matt LeinartUSCQBJunior1,32547.9%
2003Jason WhiteOklahomaQBSenior1,48153.5%
2002Carson PalmerUSCQBSenior1,32848.0%
2001Eric CrouchNebraskaQBSenior77027.8%
2000Chris WeinkeFlorida StateQBSenior1,62858.9%
1999Ron DayneWisconsinRBSenior2,04273.8%
1998Ricky WilliamsTexasRBSenior2,35585.2%
1997Charles WoodsonMichiganCB/PRJunior1,81565.7%
1996Danny WuerffelFloridaQBSenior1,36349.4%
1995Eddie GeorgeOhio StateRBSenior1,46052.8%
1994Rashaan SalaamColoradoRBJunior1,74363.2%
1993Charlie WardFlorida StateQBSenior2,31083.8%
1992Gino TorrettaMiamiQBSenior1,40050.8%
1991Desmond HowardMichiganWR/PRJunior2,07775.5%
1990Ty DetmerBYUQBJunior1,48253.9%
1989Andre WareHoustonQBJunior1,07339.0%
1988Barry SandersOklahoma StateRBJunior1,87868.3%
1987Tim BrownNotre DameWRSenior1,44245.8%
1986Vinny TestaverdeMiamiQBSenior2,21370.3%
1985Bo JacksonAuburnRBSenior1,50947.9%
1984Doug FlutieBoston CollegeQBSenior2,24071.1%
1983Mike RozierNebraskaRBSenior1,80157.2%
1982Herschel WalkerGeorgiaRBJunior1,92661.1%
1981Marcus AllenUSCRBSenior1,79757.1%
1980George RogersSouth CarolinaRBSenior1,12835.8%
1979Charles WhiteUSCRBSenior1,69553.8%
1978Billy SimsOklahomaRBJunior82726.3%
1977Earl CampbellTexasRBSenior1,54749.1%
1976Tony DorsettPittsburghRBSenior2,35775.0%
1975Archie GriffinOhio StateRBSenior1,80057.6%
1974Archie GriffinOhio StateRBJunior1,92059.5%
1973John CappellettiPenn StateRBSenior1,05732.8%
1972Johnny RodgersNebraskaWR/RBSenior1,31038.8%
1971Pat SullivanAuburnQBSenior1,59742.3%
1970Jim PlunkettStanfordQBSenior2,22958.8%
1969Steve OwensOklahomaFBSenior1,48840.9%
1968O. J. SimpsonUSCHBSenior2,85380.6%
1967Gary BebanUCLAQBSenior1,96863.5%
1966Steve SpurrierFloridaQBSenior1,67948.3%
1965Mike GarrettUSCHBSenior92626.6%
1964John HuarteNotre DameQBSenior1,02631.0%
1963Roger StaubachNavyQBJunior1,86055.2%
1962Terry BakerOregon StateQBSenior70721.3%
1961Ernie DavisSyracuseHB/LB/FBSenior82425.2%
1960Joe BellinoNavyHBSenior1,79352.9%
1959Billy CannonLSUHBSenior1,92953.7%
1958Pete DawkinsArmyHBSenior1,39439.0%
1957John David CrowTexas A&MHBSenior1,18331.1%
1956Paul HornungNotre DameQBSenior1,06627.0%
1955Howard CassadyOhio StateHBSenior2,21955.9%
1954Alan AmecheWisconsinFBSenior1,06827.0%
1953Johnny LattnerNotre DameHBSenior1,85049.1%
1952Billy VesselsOklahomaHBSenior52514.3%
1951Dick KazmaierPrincetonHBSenior1,77760.0%
1950Vic JanowiczOhio StateHB/PJunior63322.0%
1949Leon HartNotre DameEndSenior99536.5%
1948Doak WalkerSMUHBJunior77828.6%
1947Johnny LujackNotre DameQBSenior74274.2%
1946Glenn DavisArmyHBSenior79279.2%
1945Doc BlanchardArmyFBJunior86033.8%
1944Les HorvathOhio StateHB/QBSenior41218.3%
1943Angelo BertelliNotre DameQBSenior64864.8%
1942Frank SinkwichGeorgiaHBSenior1,05956.2%
1941Bruce SmithMinnesotaHBSenior55450.0%
1940Tom HarmonMichiganHBSenior1,30354.3%
1939Nile KinnickIowaHB/QBSenior65131.0%
1938Davey O’BrienTCUQBSenior51929.6%
1937Clint FrankYaleHBSenior52432.9%
1936Larry KelleyYaleEndSenior21936.4%
1935Jay BerwangerChicagoHBSenior8443.1%

