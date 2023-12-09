Nuss and Kloth Claim BPT Championship in Doha, Qatar

Baton Rouge, La. – Former LSU Beach Volleyball standouts Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth proved yet again that they are one of the top women’s teams in the world.

After going 36-0 together in their final season at LSU, Kloth and Nuss have continued their elite play into the professional world. With this being their third season on the international stage, this is Kloth and Nuss’ fourth world title. Their previous world titles came from the World Beach Pro Tour La Paz, the Kusadasi Challenge in Turkiye, and the Coolangatta Futures in Australia.

As the only remaining US team, Nuss and Kloth won the championship, 21-17 and 21-14, to claim their seventh title of the season. The only other American team to win seven medals in one season was Olympic medalists April Ross and Kerri Walsh in 2016.