BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU on Friday announced game times for the non-conference portion of its 2024 schedule, including the reigning National Champions’ Opening Day matchup versus VMI at 2 p.m. CT on Friday, February 16, in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Starting times for the Tigers’ Southeastern Conference games will be announced in the coming weeks once the league’s TV schedule is finalized.

2024 individual-game tickets will go on sale in late January. Fans may sign up now for the free e-mail newsletter Geaux Mail at www.LSUSports.net/geauxmail to receive an e-mail when an on-sale date is announced.

LSU has 21 players returning from its 2023 National Championship team, along with a class of new Tigers ranked No. 3 in the annual Baseball America recruiting survey.

The Tigers’ returning position players include 2023 All-American third baseman Tommy White, 2023 Freshman All-American first baseman Jared Jones, catcher/DH Hayden Travinski, catcher Alex Milazzo, infielder/outfielder Josh Pearson and outfielder Paxton Kling.

Newcomers who should make an immediate impact upon the LSU lineup include outfielder Mac Bingham, shortstop Michael Braswell III and outfielder Jake Brown.

The talented LSU pitching staff features exceptional depth and is led by veterans like right-hander Thatcher Hurd, left-hander Nate Ackenhausen, right-hander Gavin Guidry and left-hander Griffin Herring.

The staff will be bolstered by the addition of several new arms, including right-hander Luke Holman, left-hander Gage Jump, left-hander Cam Johnson and left-hander Justin Loer.

Below are the scheduled start times for LSU’s 2024 non-conference games:

2024 LSU Baseball Non-Conference Schedule (all times Central)

HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS

February

16 (Fri.) VMI, 2 p.m. (VMI vs. Central Arkansas at 7 p.m.)

17 (Sat.) CENTRAL ARKANSAS, 1 p.m. (Central Arkansas vs. VMI at 6 p.m.)

18 (Sun.) VMI, 1 p.m.

19 (Mon.) CENTRAL ARKANSAS, 2 p.m.

22 (Thu.) NORTHERN ILLINOIS, 2 p.m. (Northern Illinois vs. Northwestern State at 6 p.m.)

23 (Fri.) STONY BROOK, 2 p.m. (Stony Brook vs. Northwestern State at 10 a.m.; Northwestern State vs. Northern Illinois at 6 p.m.)

24 (Sat.) NORTHERN ILLINOIS, 1 p.m. (Northwestern State vs. Stony Brook at 6 p.m.)

25 (Sun.) STONY BROOK, 1 p.m.

28 (Wed.) at Rice, TBA

March

1 (Fri.) vs. Texas, 7 p.m. (Astros Foundation Classic @ Minute Maid Park)

2 (Sat.) vs. UL Lafayette, 7 p.m. (Astros Foundation Classic @ Minute Maid Park)

3 (Sun.) vs. Texas State, 3 p.m. (Astros Foundation Classic @ Minute Maid Park)

6 (Wed.) at Southeastern Louisiana, 6 p.m.

8 (Fri.) XAVIER, 6:30 p.m.

9 (Sat.) XAVIER, 5 p.m.

10 (Sun.) XAVIER, 12 p.m.

12 (Tue.) NORTH DAKOTA STATE, 6 p.m.

13 (Wed.) NORTH DAKOTA STATE, 1 p.m.

19 (Tue.) LOUISIANA TECH, 6:30 p.m.

26 (Tue.) SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA, 6:30 p.m.

April

1 (Mon.) SOUTHERN, 6:30 p.m.

9 (Tue.) McNEESE, 6:30 p.m.

16 (Tue.) NEW ORLEANS, 6:30 p.m.

23 (Tue.) NICHOLLS, 6:30 p.m.

30 (Tue.) GRAMBLING STATE, 6:30 p.m.

May

7 (Tue.) NORTHWESTERN STATE, 6:30 p.m.