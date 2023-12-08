Beach Announces 2024 Tournament Schedule

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU Beach Volleyball Head Coach Russell Brock has announced the Tigers’ tournament schedule for the upcoming season, set to begin in February.

This will mark the 11th season of LSU Beach Volleyball. Throughout the first 10 seasons, LSU has solidified itself as one of the premier beach programs in the nation. The Sandy Tigs have made it to six consecutive NCAA Championship Tournaments, reached the No. 1 ranking during the shortened 2020 season and will enter year 11 having been inside the AVCA Top-10 for 76 consecutive polls—every poll since the final week of the 2016 regular season.

LSU will begin its season on the road at the Third Coast College Classic in Houston, Texas, on February 23–24, before hosting the Tiger Beach Challenge the following weekend, March 2–3. The Sandy Tigs will head back on the road for the next two weekends for UCLA’s East vs. West Tournament March 15-16 in Manhattan Beach and then to Tallahassee, Florida, for the Mid-Season CCSA Tournament March 23-24. LSU is then back home for the first Death Volley Invitational on March 29–30. The Tigers hit the road April 6–9 to Atlanta, Georgia, for the Georgia State Diggin’ Duals, then head back home for the Battle on the Bayou on April 12–13. The regular season will wrap up at the Plametto Invitational on April 19–10 in Columbia, South Carolina.

LSU’s opponents at each tournament throughout the season will be announced at a later date.

The CCSA Tournament will be from April 25–27, and the location is to be determined.

The NCAA Championships will be back in Gulf Shores, Alabama, for the final year before heading to Huntington Beach, California, for the next two seasons. The event will continue the format of a 16-team, single-elimination tournament.