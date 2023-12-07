Gymnastics Single-Meet Tickets On Sale For 2024 Season

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics program announces that single-meet tickets for the upcoming 2024 season are now on sale. The Tigers begin their journey to the championship at home against Ohio State on Friday, January 5 inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tiger’s home schedule features six meets inside the PMAC as the program will look to set a new attendance record in 2024. Single meet ticket prices vary by meet with a range of $10-$14 for adults and $5-$7 for youth (ages 3-12).

“We have set a new record for season tickets sold once again, but the goal remains to sell out the PMAC every time we open the doors,” said head coach Jay Clark.

“Single-meet tickets means that there are still great seats available for what is a fantastic home schedule. Get your tickets and help us fill the seats for the greatest environment in women’s sports. Our theme this year is “Get There” and we want our fans to do the same!”

The Tigers will welcome Ohio State for their home opener before kicking off conference competition against Kentucky for their SEC home opener on January 19. Other home conference opponents on the year include Arkansas, Auburn and Alabama. LSU will close out the regular season against North Carolina on March 15.



Clark continues to lead the program to new heights as the Tigers set a new record with over 8,000 season tickets sold in November, which surpassed last year’s number of 7,400 season tickets sold.

LSU strives to provide the best gymnastics environment for their fans as the program has finished in the top four of average attendance nationally for six consecutive years and earned the highest attendance average in the SEC last season with an average of 12,075.

All single-meet tickets are available at the general admission level. Discounted group tickets for 15 or more are available by calling the ticket sales and services staff at 225-578-2184.

For all ticket information, please visit lsutix.net.