Dr. Shyam Menon Receives Worley Professor of Excellence Award

BATON ROUGE – Dr. Shyam Menon has named the recipient of the Worley Professor of Excellence Award. Dr Menon’s recognition came during LSU’s game against Georgia State in Tiger Stadium and was presented by Allen Guiher, Worley Baton Rouge Operations, Senior Vice President, and Walt Holliday, Executive Director at the Cox Communication Academic Center for Student Athletes.

Dr. Menon is an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering. His research focuses on sustainable and low-emission fuels for power generation and propulsion as well as fundamental investigations of multiphase flows through experiments and simulations. Throughout his career, he has published work on topics ranging from droplet dynamics, shock wave-droplet interactions, ammonia swirl combustion, and interaction of droplets and particles with high-speed gas flows. Dr. Menon also was a winner of the NSF CAREER award in 2022 for work towards understanding and control of surface-impinging particle-laden flows.

Since joining the Tigers family in 2016, he has had a deep dedication to education and research and shows his passion through teaching in the classroom.

“LSU and the mechanical engineering department has given me significant opportunities to excel. From support and mentoring from colleagues, to access to research infrastructure and equipment, to insightful discussions and collaborations with professors from interdisciplinary fields, the culture of teamwork has played a direct role in successes I’ve had at LSU,” said Dr. Menon. “This is the same culture that fuels the past, present, and very likely future successes in LSU Athletics and sports which I’ve enjoyed thoroughly during my time at LSU.”

Worley helps customers meet the world’s changing energy, chemical and resource needs – and believes in the power of education to meet the world’s pressing challenges. As the presenting sponsor of the Professor Of Excellence Program at LSU, Worley is investing in the leaders of tomorrow who will help us all to create innovative solutions for generations to come with the goal of delivering a more sustainable world.

“On behalf of LSU Athletics, I’d like to congratulate Dr. Shyam Menon for the well-deserved distinction of being named a Worley Professor of Excellence. Through his contributions to his students, as well as to his field of study, Dr. Menon has become an invaluable asset to LSU,” said Garret Altier, Director of Sales for LSU Sports Properties. “We’d also like to extend our sincerest appreciation to our partners at Worley for their commitment to highlight our wonderful LSU faculty. To both Worley and Dr. Menon, thank you for all you do for LSU!”