HOUSTON – Tickets for the Astros Foundation College Classic, which will be held at Minute Maid Park from March 1-3, 2024, are now available for purchase at Astros.com/CollegeClassic.

The 24th annual three-day, six-team, nine-game tournament will feature the 2023 College World Series Champions, the LSU Tigers, who’ll play Texas, UL Lafayette and Texas State over the weekend. Those four teams will be joined at Minute Maid Park by the University of Houston and Vanderbilt.

LSU is coming off its seventh College World Series Championship in their program’s history, which was won on June 26 with a resounding victory in Omaha. This marks the third time for the Astros Foundation College Classic to host the defending National Champion. This also occurred in 2006 with Texas and in 2004 with Rice.

LSU will make its fifth appearance in the Astros Foundation College Classic, with previous appearances in 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2022. The Tigers’ 2024 appearance will be their second at the College Classic with Head Coach Jay Johnson, who is the reigning National Coach of the Year. LSU posted a 54-17 record in 2023 en route to its National Championship.

Broadcast plans for the 2024 tournament will be announced at a later date.

Below is the tentative tournament schedule, which is subject to change. Home teams are listed second.

2024 ASTROS FOUNDATION COLLEGE CLASSIC SCHEDULE

Friday, March 1

Houston vs. Texas State – 11:05 a.m.

UL Lafayette vs. Vanderbilt – 3:05 p.m.

LSU vs. Texas – 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Vanderbilt vs. Houston – 11:05 a.m.

Texas State vs. Texas – 3:05 p.m.

UL Lafayette vs. LSU – 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

Texas vs. Vanderbilt – 11:05 a.m.

Texas State vs. LSU – 3:05 p.m.

Houston vs. UL Lafayette – 7:05 p.m.