Robinson Garners AVCA South Freshman of the Year, AVCA South All-Region Honors

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson is the 2023 American Volleyball Coaches Association’s South Region Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the 2023 AVCA South All-Region team announced Tuesday morning.

Robinson is the third LSU Tiger to garner the AVCA Freshman of the Year award and the first since the program’s all-time kills leader, Taylor Bannister was honored in 2017.

Robinson ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 3.87 kills and 4.46 points per set. Robinson turned in 391 total kills with a .232 hitting percentage, had 63 total blocks, including a team-high 15 solo blocks, and served 20 aces in her freshman campaign.

Robinson, a native of South Carolina, registered five double-doubles in 2023 and had four matches with 20 or more kills, including back-to-back matches versus UCLA, where she landed 23 kills and tabbed the SEC Freshman of the Week (Aug. 28) to jump-start her collegiate career.

LSU has had at least one AVCA South All-Region Team representative in the last seven seasons.

