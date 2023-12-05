Red Panda Acrobatic Act Set For Halftime of Saturday's LSU Basketball Game

BATON ROUGE – “Krystal” Niu, better known to basketball fans across the country as “Red Panda,” will bring her acrobatic act back to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday (Dec. 9) at halftime of the LSU Basketball game with Kansas State.

Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. and tickets are available at LSUTix.net.

The Chinese American acrobat is well known at NBA and college arenas for riding a 7-foot-tall unicycle while catching and balancing multiple ceramic bowls on her feet and head. Besides her NBA and college performances, she also appeared in season eight of America’s Got Talent.

The contest between LSU and Kansas State will mark the first November-December non-conference home game in which a major basketball conference team (Pac 12, Big 12, Big 10, ACC, Big East) has visited the Maravich Center since Wake Forest played here on Dec. 28, 2015. LSU played three home games on the last Saturday in January in 2016, 2021 and 2023 as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

LSU is 5-3 on the season, while Kansas State is 6-2 going into a Tuesday night game with Villanova.

Also, the first 500 LSU students at the game will receive a “Boot Up” T-shirt. LSU students are admitted free to the basketball games with their student IDs.