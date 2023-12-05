LSU Soccer Adds ECU Transfer Jazmin Ferguson

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Soccer program announces the addition of sophomore transfer Jazmin Ferguson from East Carolina University to the Tigers this upcoming spring.

Ferguson is the 2023 American Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year and will be a force in the Tiger’s backline.

“We are thrilled to be adding a player of Jaz’s quality and experience to our squad. She is a true center back who is a proven ball winner both in the air and on the ground,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “Her presence is felt in both 18-yard boxes, as she is an incredible box defender, but also a goal threat at the other end of the pitch from set pieces. She will fit into our playing style as she has good passing range and is capable of breaking lines with short and long passes.”

A native of Conyers, Georgia, Ferguson will make the move to Louisiana after spending her first two seasons at East Carolina University. In her first season at ECU in 2022, she was named the AAC Freshman of the Year as well as earning Second-Team All-Conference and All-Freshman team nods. She was the only freshman to earn conference honors.

In her collegiate debut season, Ferguson started in 18 matches as a freshman. Her first career goal came in a game winner against Houston, which earned her AAC Defensive Player of the Week honors. She was a steady force to the back line that allowed only 0.94 goals per game on the year. Top Drawer Soccer rated the defender the No. 56 freshman nationally in postseason rankings.

This year, Ferguson started and played in all 19 matches for ECU, where she converted four goals on 22 shots and registered one assist. She finished the year with 1,710 minutes played, which tied for the team-high.

The Georgia native was named the 2023 American Athletic Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year while also earning AAC First-Team All-Conference honors to become the first East Carolina player in program history to win two postseason awards and just the third DPOY in team history (first since 2008).

Ferguson has always been an impressive defender. During her prep career, she played for Gwinnett Soccer Academy (GSA) and helped her team finish undefeated in regional play and reach the league’s Final Four. She attended Heritage High School, where she was team-captain for three years.

Ferguson will join the Tigers this upcoming spring, as she plans to major in public health.

Follow along with the Tigers on the team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.