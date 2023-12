BATON ROUGE – Quarterback Jayden Daniels picked up another prestigious honor as the LSU senior was tabbed as the 2023 SEC Offensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press.

Daniels led a group of four Tigers on the AP All-SEC team with wide receiver Malik Nabers being a unanimous selection at wide receiver. Daniels, who was a unanimous selection at quarterback, is one of four finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

Daniels led the nation in nearly every statistical category dedicated to a quarterback as he was No. 1 in total offense (412.2), passing TDs (40), total TDs (50) and rushing yards for a player at his position with 1,134. Daniels completed 236-of-327 passes for 3,812 yards, 40 TDs and only four interceptions. His 208.01 pass efficiency rating is the highest in FBS history.

Nabers, a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, led the nation in receiving yards with 1,546 and he was first among all receivers in the SEC in receptions with 86. He’s second in the nation in receiving TDs with 14. Nabers led LSU with nine games with at least 100 yards, including a 13-catch, 239-yard effort against Mississippi State.

Wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. and offensive tackle Will Campbell were both named to the second-team. Thomas led the nation with 15 receiving touchdowns to go along with 60 receptions for 1,079 yards.

Campbell, a freshman All-America in 2022, didn’t allow a quarterback sack all season and helped pave the way for an LSU offense that is the only unit in college football to average 200 rushing yards and 300 passing yards a game.