BATON ROUGE – Three offensive standouts for LSU – quarterback Jayden Daniels, wide receiver Malik Nabers and offensive tackle Will Campbell – have been named first team All-SEC as selected by the league’s head coaches, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

The trio of LSU first-teamers were joined by wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., offensive tackle Emery Jones Jr. and linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. who were named to the second-team.

The SEC will announce the specialty awards on Wednesday which includes offensive and defensive player of the year along with coach of the year and freshman of the year. The Freshman All-SEC team will be revealed on Thursday.

Daniels, the most dominant player in college football in 2023 and a Heisman Trophy finalist, leads the nation in total offense (412.2), passing TDs (40), total TDs (50) and rushing yards by a quarterback (1,134). His 208.01 pass efficiency rating is the highest in FBS history. He’s only the fifth player in SEC history to account for 50 touchdowns in a season.

In 12 games, Daniels accounted for at least four touchdowns nine times and he joined Joe Burrow as the only players in LSU history to reach 500 total yards in three games in a single-season. Daniels set the SEC record with 606 total yards against Florida when he became the first player in FBS history to rush for 200 yards (234) and pass for 350 yards (372) in a game. He tied the LSU mark with eight touchdowns (6 passing, 2 rushing) in the win over Georgia State.

Nabers, who became LSU’s all-time receptions leader in 2023 with 186, led the nation in receiving yards with 1,546 and was first in the league with 86 receptions and second in TDs with 14. Nabers led all players nationally in plays of 20-plus yards (34) and 30-plus yards (17).

Campbell, a Freshman All-America in 2022, played a team-high 728 snaps at offensive tackle and didn’t allow a sack all season. Campbell helped paved the way for an LSU offense that ranked in the Top 10 nationally in both rushing (No. 8 at 213.5) and passing (No. 4 at 334.3). LSU is the only team in the FBS to average 200 rushing yards and 300 passing yards a game.

Thomas led the nation in receiving TDs with 15 and he ranked No. 4 in the league in receiving yards with 1,079 and No. 7 in receptions with 60. Thomas had six 100-yard games with his career-best of 150 yards coming in the win over Florida.

Jones, a Freshman All-SEC selection last year, started all but one game and played 631 snaps, while Perkins led the Tigers in tackles for loss (13.5) and sacks (5.5) to go along with 71 total tackles.