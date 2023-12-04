LSU Ranked No. 7 In AP Poll

BATON ROUGE – For the fourth week in a row, LSU came in at No. 7 in Monday’s AP Poll.

In their lone game last week, LSU picked up its first marquee win of the season over No. 9 Virginia Tech, 82-64. With finals going on this week, the Tigers will not play again until Sunday when they welcome Louisiana-Lafayette to the PMAC.

The Tigers currently lead the SEC in scoring (93.8 ppg), shooting percentage (.507) and turnover margin (+7.3). They also rank in the top three in a handful of other stats such as assists, steals, rebounding margin, free throw percentage and blocked shots.