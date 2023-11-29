LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket $109.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Women's Basketball

Sa’Myah Smith To Miss Remainder Of Season

+0
Sa’Myah Smith To Miss Remainder Of Season

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s sophomore forward Sa’Myah Smith will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season after suffering tears to her anterior cruciate ligament tear, medial collateral ligament and meniscus in her right knee.

Smith’s injury occurred in the first five minutes of LSU’s win over Niagara at the Cayman Islands Classic after she drove and drew a foul on a fast break. Her surgery will be at a later date. Smith is expected to receive a medical redshirt and get her year of eligibility back.

Related Stories

Morrow Earns Three More Weekly Honors; SEC, AP and USBWA

Morrow Earns Three More Weekly Honors; SEC, AP and USBWA

Morrow Named ESPN Player of the Week

Morrow Named ESPN Player of the Week

Tigers Remain at No. 7 in AP Poll

Tigers Remain at No. 7 in AP Poll