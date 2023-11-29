Sa’Myah Smith To Miss Remainder Of Season

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s sophomore forward Sa’Myah Smith will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season after suffering tears to her anterior cruciate ligament tear, medial collateral ligament and meniscus in her right knee.

Smith’s injury occurred in the first five minutes of LSU’s win over Niagara at the Cayman Islands Classic after she drove and drew a foul on a fast break. Her surgery will be at a later date. Smith is expected to receive a medical redshirt and get her year of eligibility back.