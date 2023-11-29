Baker Selected To United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Team

BATON ROUGE – Senior Mollie Baker was selected to the United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region Team, announced by the organization on Tuesday afternoon.

Baker received third team honors in the All-Region team selections, marking the first national honor in her career following her performance on the pitch this season.

A native of Gilbert, Arizona, Baker was the only player to start in every match for the Tigers this year. She tallied three goals, two assists, and 61 shots, with 25 of those being on target.

Originally a forward, Baker transitioned to the midfield position for the majority of the season and was able to contribute for the Tigers on both ends of the ball. In her 1,552 minutes on the pitch in 2023, she was a pivotal piece to the creation of scoring opportunities with her ability to move the ball.

Baker’s goals on the year came against Southern Miss and Southern to move her career total to seven in the Purple & Gold. She finished the year ranked in the top-five shot takers in the conference and top-10 in assists.

Follow along with the Tigers and Baker in her return for her final season with the Tigers in 2024 on the team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram and Twitter and Facebook.