Morrow Earns Three More Weekly Honors; SEC, AP and USBWA

BATON ROUGE — LSU’s Aneesah Morrow was named the SEC Player of the Week on Tuesday as well as the AP Player of the Week and she was one of five players on the USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week team.

She was named ESPN’s National Player of the Week on Monday. NC State’s River Baldwin, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Richmond’s Maggie Doogan and UCLA’s Kiki Rice joined her on the USBWA player of the week list.

Morrow began last week with a 17-point performance against Texas Southern with 7 steals, 4 rebounds and two blocks in the PMAC.

In LSU’s first game at the Cayman Islands Classic against Niagara, Morrow had a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds with 5 steals. It was her third time in four games in which she had five or more steals. It was the 14th game of her career with 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ steals; no other player has six such games over the past 25 seasons.

Against Virginia she led the Tigers to a three-point victory with 37 points and 16 rebounds, stepping up as LSU lost Sa’Myah Smith a day earlier with a knee injury. It was her second career game with at least 35 points and 15 rebounds.

Morrow averaged 32.5 points and 13.0 rebounds at the Cayman Islands Classic to earn a spot on the All-Tournament team.

Both the 28 points against Niagara and 37 points against Virginia were season-highs for Morrow. Her 28 steals this season rank No. 3 in the nation and her 145 total points rank No. 15 in the country.