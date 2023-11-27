Morrow Named ESPN Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE — LSU’s Aneesah Morrow was named ESPN’s Player of the Week on Monday after putting up monster numbers at the Cayman Islands Classic.

She began last week with a 17-point performance against Texas Southern with 7 steals, 4 rebounds and two blocks in the PMAC.

In LSU’s first game at the Cayman Islands Classic against Niagara, Morrow had a double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds with 5 steals. It was her third time in four games in which she had five or more steals. It was the 14th game of her career with 25+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 5+ steals; no other player has six such games over the past 25 seasons.

Against Virginia she led the Tigers to a three-point victory with 37 points and 16 rebounds, stepping up as LSU lost Sa’Myah Smith a day earlier with a knee injury. It was her second career game with at least 35 points and 15 rebounds.

Morrow averaged 32.5 points and 13.0 rebounds at the Cayman Islands Classic to earn a spot on the All-Tournament team.

Both the 28 points against Niagara and 37 points against Virginia were season-highs for Morrow. Her 28 steals this season rank No. 3 in the nation and her 145 total points rank No. 15 in the country.