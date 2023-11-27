LSU Announces 2024 Indoor and Outdoor Track & Field Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program released its 2024 indoor and outdoor schedule on Monday morning. The schedule consists of 14 regular-season meets and five postseason meets for the Tigers.

The Tigers wrapped up another season with both teams finishing top-10 at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Head Coach Dennis Shaver will be looking add to LSU’s plethora of championship trophies heading into the new season.

Indoors is set to include nine meets total for LSU, two home and two postseason. The Tigers will start off on Friday, January 12, at Carl Maddox Fieldhouse with the LSU Purple Tiger.

LSU will hit the road for a few weeks before returning home after the Purple Tiger. The five-meet road stretch will include Texas Tech’s Corky Classic, Arkansas’s Razorback Invitational, New Mexico’s Collegiate Classic, Arkansas’s Tyson Invitational, and Boston’s David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

The Tigers will wrap up the indoor regular season at the LSU Twilight on Friday, February 16. To close out the indoor season, LSU will head to the SEC Championships held in Fayetteville, Ark., on Friday, January 23, and Saturday, January 24. After that, qualifying athletes will head to Boston, Mass., for the two-day NCAA Indoor Championships held at the Track at new balance.

Outdoors is set to include 10 meets total for LSU, four home and three postseason. Opening up the outdoor season for the Tigers will be Miami’s Hurricane Invitational once again, this time on Friday, March 15.

After taking a road trip during Spring Break, the Tigers will host two home meets in a row. The Keyth Talley Invitational will be the first home meet of the outdoor season on Saturday, March 23. A week later will be a two-day Battle on the Bayou from Friday, March 29, to Saturday, March 30.

A week later the Tigers will open April up at Houston’s Cameron Burrell Alumni Invitational before heading to Florida’s Tom Jones Invitational. LSU will head home to wrap up the regular season with LSU Alumni Gold on Saturday, April 20, and the LSU Invitational on Saturday, April 27.

The postseason will include the SEC Championships which will be held in Gainesville, Fla., from Thursday, May 9, to Saturday, May 11. 11 days later the Tigers will head to the NCAA East First Round in Lexington, Ky., from Wednesday, May 22, to Saturday, May 25. The NCAA Outdoor Championships are back in Eugene, Ore., this season and will be held Wednesday, June 5, to Saturday, June 8, to close out the 2024 collegiate season.

