Robinson Named to 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson has been named to the 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team, as announced by the league office Sunday afternoon.
Overall, Robinson concluded the regular season ranked No. 6 in the SEC with 3.87 kills and 4.46 points per set, with her kills per set statistic ranking No. 5 among NCAA Division I freshmen. Robinson turned in 391 total kills with a .232 hitting percentage, had 63 total blocks, including a team-high 15 solo blocks, and served 20 aces this season. In SEC matches alone, the South Carolina native ranked inside the top 10 of the conference with 3.63 kills and 4.29 points per set.
Robinson registered five double-doubles in 2023 and had four matches with 20 or more kills, including back-to-back 23-kill outings versus UCLA to jump-start her collegiate career. With Robinson’s selection, LSU has been represented on the SEC All-Freshman Team in four of the last five seasons.
All-SEC Team
|
Jill Gillen
|
Arkansas
|
Taylor Head
|
Arkansas
|
Hannah Hogue
|
Arkansas
|
Madison Scheer
|
Auburn
|
Kennedy Martin
|
Florida
|
Kacie Evans
|
Georgia
|
Sophie Fischer
|
Georgia
|
Eleanor Beavin
|
Kentucky
|
Brooklyn DeLeye
|
Kentucky
|
Emma Grome
|
Kentucky
|
Reagan Rutherford
|
Kentucky
|
Azhani Tealer
|
Kentucky
|
Jordan Iliff
|
Missouri
|
Maya Sands
|
Missouri
|
Morgahn Fingall
|
Tennessee
|
Caroline Kerr
|
Tennessee
|
Jenaisya Moore
|
Tennessee
|
Logan Lednicky
|
Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
|
Kennedy Martin
|
Florida
|
Brooklyn DeLeye
|
Kentucky
|
Molly Tuozzo
|
Kentucky
|
Jurnee Robinson
|
LSU
|
Sierra Dudley
|
Missouri
|
Caroline Kerr
|
Tennessee
|
Bianna Muoneke
|
Texas A&M
Player of the Year: Sophie Fischer, Georgia
Libero of the Year: Maya Sands, Missouri
Freshman of the Year: Brooklyn DeLeye, Kentucky
Scholar-Athletes of the Year: Hannah Hogue, Arkansas and Morgahn Fingall, Tennessee
Coaches of the Year: Jason Watson, Arkansas; Craig Skinner, Kentucky;
Dawn Sullivan, Missouri; and Eve Rackham Watt, Tennessee