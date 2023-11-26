Robinson Named to 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson has been named to the 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team, as announced by the league office Sunday afternoon.

Overall, Robinson concluded the regular season ranked No. 6 in the SEC with 3.87 kills and 4.46 points per set, with her kills per set statistic ranking No. 5 among NCAA Division I freshmen. Robinson turned in 391 total kills with a .232 hitting percentage, had 63 total blocks, including a team-high 15 solo blocks, and served 20 aces this season. In SEC matches alone, the South Carolina native ranked inside the top 10 of the conference with 3.63 kills and 4.29 points per set.

Robinson registered five double-doubles in 2023 and had four matches with 20 or more kills, including back-to-back 23-kill outings versus UCLA to jump-start her collegiate career. With Robinson’s selection, LSU has been represented on the SEC All-Freshman Team in four of the last five seasons.

All-SEC Team

Jill Gillen Arkansas Taylor Head Arkansas Hannah Hogue Arkansas Madison Scheer Auburn Kennedy Martin Florida Kacie Evans Georgia Sophie Fischer Georgia Eleanor Beavin Kentucky Brooklyn DeLeye Kentucky Emma Grome Kentucky Reagan Rutherford Kentucky Azhani Tealer Kentucky Jordan Iliff Missouri Maya Sands Missouri Morgahn Fingall Tennessee Caroline Kerr Tennessee Jenaisya Moore Tennessee Logan Lednicky Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Kennedy Martin Florida Brooklyn DeLeye Kentucky Molly Tuozzo Kentucky Jurnee Robinson LSU Sierra Dudley Missouri Caroline Kerr Tennessee Bianna Muoneke Texas A&M

Player of the Year: Sophie Fischer, Georgia

Libero of the Year: Maya Sands, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Brooklyn DeLeye, Kentucky

Scholar-Athletes of the Year: Hannah Hogue, Arkansas and Morgahn Fingall, Tennessee

Coaches of the Year: Jason Watson, Arkansas; Craig Skinner, Kentucky;

Dawn Sullivan, Missouri; and Eve Rackham Watt, Tennessee