Volleyball

Robinson Named to 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson has been named to the 2023 SEC All-Freshman Team, as announced by the league office Sunday afternoon. 

Overall, Robinson concluded the regular season ranked No. 6 in the SEC with 3.87 kills and 4.46 points per set, with her kills per set statistic ranking No. 5 among NCAA Division I freshmen. Robinson turned in 391 total kills with a .232 hitting percentage, had 63 total blocks, including a team-high 15 solo blocks, and served 20 aces this season. In SEC matches alone, the South Carolina native ranked inside the top 10 of the conference with 3.63 kills and 4.29 points per set.  

Robinson registered five double-doubles in 2023 and had four matches with 20 or more kills, including back-to-back 23-kill outings versus UCLA to jump-start her collegiate career. With Robinson’s selection, LSU has been represented on the SEC All-Freshman Team in four of the last five seasons.  

Directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing to the Volleyball Excellence Fund today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.

All-SEC Team

Jill Gillen

Arkansas

Taylor Head

Arkansas

Hannah Hogue

Arkansas

Madison Scheer

Auburn

Kennedy Martin

Florida

Kacie Evans

Georgia

Sophie Fischer

Georgia

Eleanor Beavin

Kentucky

Brooklyn DeLeye

Kentucky

Emma Grome

Kentucky

Reagan Rutherford

Kentucky

Azhani Tealer

Kentucky

Jordan Iliff

Missouri

Maya Sands

Missouri

Morgahn Fingall

Tennessee

Caroline Kerr

Tennessee

Jenaisya Moore

Tennessee

Logan Lednicky

Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Kennedy Martin

Florida

Brooklyn DeLeye

Kentucky

Molly Tuozzo

Kentucky

Jurnee Robinson

LSU

Sierra Dudley

Missouri

Caroline Kerr

Tennessee

Bianna Muoneke

Texas A&M

Player of the Year:                    Sophie Fischer, Georgia

Libero of the Year:                    Maya Sands, Missouri

Freshman of the Year:             Brooklyn DeLeye, Kentucky

Scholar-Athletes of the Year:    Hannah Hogue, Arkansas and Morgahn Fingall,                                                                                    Tennessee

Coaches of the Year:                 Jason Watson, Arkansas; Craig Skinner, Kentucky; 

                                                            Dawn Sullivan, Missouri; and Eve Rackham Watt, Tennessee

