Throughout the history of LSU Athletics, Tiger fans have seen some fantastic two-sport athletes suit up in the Purple and Gold, such as Chad Jones, Ben McDonald, and Trindon Holliday.

Don’t look now, but the next great dual-sport LSU Tiger has not only arrived but is quickly making her case to be one of the most decorated athletes in school history.

Enter Michaela Rose. A junior hailing from Suffolk, Va., Rose competes for both the LSU Track and Field team and the LSU Cross Country squad. Being a dual-sport athlete is incredibly difficult enough on its own. Being elite in both sports? That’s unheard of.

Don’t tell that to Rose, though.

As a freshman in 2022, Rose was not only named to the SEC All-Freshman Team in Cross Country, but she was also honored as the SEC Freshman Runner of the Year in Track and Field.

With two major SEC awards, considered one of the toughest conferences for both cross country and track and field, Rose burst onto the scene, and hasn’t slowed down since then.

Rose is just a junior, yet her list of accomplishments rivals the length of a grocery list for Thanksgiving dinner. In April, she ran the 800-meter in a school-record time of 1:59.08, the second-fastest clocking in collegiate history. She captured the SEC 800-meter title in May with a time of 1:59.73, and in June, she won the NCAA Championship in the 800-meter with a mark of 1:59.83, making her the only woman in NCAA history to record three finishes in under two minutes in a career.

Rose is a three-time USTFCCCA First Team All-American, and a three-time USTFCCCA Second Team All-American. Oh, and let’s not forget about the fact that she is a two-time SEC Champion, with two appearances on the All-SEC First Team and one appearance on the All-SEC Second Team.

Rose was also a finalist for the 2022-23 Bowerman Award, commonly known as the “Heisman of Track and Field.”

Rose is, without a doubt, one of the best runners in the country, and she is so grateful that she can do what she does best in Purple and Gold: Win.

Going into the 2024 Track and Field season, which starts in January, Rose has one goal on her mind above the rest, and it should come as no surprise.

“I want to lead my team to win a NCAA team title,” said Rose. “I want to do my part and score as many points as possible. We have excellent talent on this team, and not only do I really believe in these girls, but I believe we have what it takes to win a national championship.

“I know lots of people don’t think we can do it (win the NCAA team title), but we will be the dark horses coming into track season. We all just need to stay focused and do our jobs.”

When asked about some of her teammates that she feels can help LSU get to the top, she was eager to not only talk about, but hype up, some of her fellow Tigers as they begin the 2024 season.

“We have a talented bunch,” Rose said. “My best friend, Lorena Rangel, is coming off breaking the school record in the 1500 meters. She has more experience with the race now and I’m excited to see her tear up the track. Tana Monk is just coming off a phenomenal cross-country season too. We have all been building our aerobic capacity this fall competing in Cross Country, and we are all expecting great time drops across the board.”

Rose went on to talk about how much her teammates mean to her, and the feeling of “family” that she feels within the program.

“The people here in Baton Rouge are like family,” she said. “Growing up, I was homeschooled, so my immediate family were pretty much the only people I was around. Coming here to Baton Rouge, it was amazing to see how people just had your back regardless of how little they knew about you. Without a doubt, my track team has most definitely made me feel like being a part of one big family. They are my family.”

With her Tiger family by her side, the sky’s the limit for Rose, who will look to add to her already impressive resume in the upcoming season.

Fans can visit www.lsusports.net/sports/tf to get all the information they need on the 2024 Track and Field season, such as rosters, schedules, feature stories, and much more.