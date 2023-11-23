Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Texas A&M

Times of Interest
#14 LSU vs. Texas A&M
November 25, 2023 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium)
11:05 a.m. CT * ESPN
|5 a.m.
|Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
|7 a.m.
|LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
|8 a.m.
|LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
|National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
|• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
|PMAC open to public
|Bud Light Fan Zone opens
|• Located in front of PMAC
|8:30 a.m.
|LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
|LSU Spirit Squads march down Victory Hill
|8:40 a.m.
|National L Club Letterwinners march down Victory Hill
|8:42 a.m.
|The Oaks TAF Members march down Victory Hill
|8:46 a.m.
|LSU band marches down Victory Hill
|8:50 a.m.
|LSU arrives at Victory Hill
|8:52 a.m.
|LSU marches down Victory Hill
|9 a.m.
|LSU Football team arrives at Tiger Stadium
|The Powell Brothers perform at the Bud Light Fan Zone
|Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
|All gates to Tiger Stadium open
|9 a.m.
|LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live (in-studio)
|• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
|9:10 a.m.
|LSU band performance in PMAC
|9:30 a.m.
|LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
|10:30 a.m.
|LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
|• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
|• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
|10:41 a.m.
|LSU Senior Day Tribute
|10:49 a.m.
|Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
|10:53 a.m.
|Moment of Reflection/Moment of Silence
|10:53:30 a.m.
|Alma Mater
|10:55:30 a.m.
|National Anthem
|10:58 a.m.
|LSU departs locker room
|10:59:30 a.m.
|LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
|11:01 a.m.
|LSU takes the field
|11:02 a.m.
|Texas A&M takes the field
|Coin toss at midfield
|Guest Captains presentation
|• DB Greg Jackson, WR Malachi Dupre, WR Russell Shepard
|11:05 a.m.
|Kickoff: LSU vs. Texas A&M on ESPN