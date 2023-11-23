LSU Gold
Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Texas A&M

by Michael Bonnette
GameDay Central Tickets Parking & Traffic Schedule +0
Times of Interest

#14 LSU vs. Texas A&M

November 25, 2023 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium)
11:05 a.m. CT * ESPN

5 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
7 a.m. LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
8 a.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
PMAC open to public
Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Located in front of PMAC
8:30 a.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
LSU Spirit Squads march down Victory Hill
8:40 a.m. National L Club Letterwinners march down Victory Hill
8:42 a.m. The Oaks TAF Members march down Victory Hill
8:46 a.m. LSU band marches down Victory Hill
8:50 a.m. LSU arrives at Victory Hill
8:52 a.m. LSU marches down Victory Hill
9 a.m. LSU Football team arrives at Tiger Stadium
The Powell Brothers perform at the Bud Light Fan Zone
Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
All gates to Tiger Stadium open
9 a.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live (in-studio)
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
9:10 a.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
9:30 a.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
10:30 a.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
10:41 a.m. LSU Senior Day Tribute
10:49 a.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
10:53 a.m. Moment of Reflection/Moment of Silence
10:53:30 a.m. Alma Mater
10:55:30 a.m. National Anthem
10:58 a.m. LSU departs locker room
10:59:30 a.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
11:01 a.m. LSU takes the field
11:02 a.m. Texas A&M takes the field
Coin toss at midfield
Guest Captains presentation
• DB Greg Jackson, WR Malachi Dupre, WR Russell Shepard
11:05 a.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Texas A&M on ESPN

 

Presentations

In-Game Presentations
1Q, 1st Timeout: Sponsor Game Ball recognition presented by swimming coach Rick Bishop
1Q, 3rd Timeout: Football Support Staff senior recognition
Between 1Q and 2Q: Geaux Hero recognition
2Q, 1st Timeout: Soldier Salute
3Q, 1st Timeout: Spirit Group senior recognition
3Q, 3rd Timeout: Band senior recognition

Halftime
Texas A&M Band performance
LSU Band performance

Follow the Action

Live stats on www.LSUstats.com.

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

