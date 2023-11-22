Volleyball Edged by Georgia, 3-1

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU fell shy in a tight match against Georgia, 3-1 (19-25, 16-25, 25-22, 23-25) Wednesday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

LSU is now 11-16 overall and 6-11 in SEC matches, and Georgia has increased its winning streak to three matches to improve to 18-11 and 9-8 in league play.

In the match, LSU hit .299 on 55 kills and 53 assists, compared to Georgia’s .351 hitting percentage on 69 kills and 62 assists. The Bulldogs also won the battle in blocks (6-4) and aces (7-5), while both clubs recorded 55 digs.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led the Tigers with 18 kills and finished with a .310 hitting percentage, four digs, one ace and one block. Outside hitter Sanaa Dotson followed with 11 kills and added one ace. Middle blocker Anita Anwusi logged nine kills and had team-highs of a .353 hitting percentage, three blocks and two aces.

Setters Maddie Waak and Emily Mitter handed out 26 and 21 assists, respectively, and libero Erin Carmichael had a team-high 17 digs and had one ace and one kill.

Set 1

LSU went on a 3-0 run to grab an early 7-5 lead; however, Georgia scored four unanswered points to take an 8-7 lead and went into the media timeout on top, 15-10. The Tigers signaled for their first timeout, trailing 18-13. LSU trimmed its deficit to four at 21-17, but UGA closed the frame by scoring four of the final six points to win it, 25-19.

Set 2

The Tigers held another early lead at 6-4 thanks to a 3-0 run, but later in the set, the Bulldogs doubled up and scored six consecutive points to help build an 11-7 advantage. LSU came within one point at 13-12, but UGA separated itself with a 6-2 run to push its lead back to 19-14. Georgia ultimately won the set 25-16 after closing the set with a 12-4 run.

Set 3

LSU opened the third set with a 6-1 lead courtesy of a pair of 3-0 runs, which encouraged Georgia to use its first timeout. The Tigers increased its lead by as many as six points at 10-4, and UGA used its final timeout of the set down, 14-9. The Bulldogs chipped away at the lead, and the Tigers called their first timeout, clinging to a 19-17 margin. Georgia made a final push that brought the score to 21-20, LSU, but the Tigers finished the set and avoided the sweep with a 25-22 victory. LSU hit .429 in the set, led by Robinson’s .462 hitting percentage behind six kills on 13 swings with no errors.

Set 4

Georgia started the fourth stanza with a 3-0 run, and LSU called timeout down 11-7. The Tigers began to make a move and used a 5-0 run to cut the Bulldogs’ margin to one point at 14-13, and the home team later tied the set at 18 behind a 4-1 run. UGA answered with three consecutive points, and LSU used its final timeout, trailing 21-18. LSU tied the set again at 21, but Georgia outlasted the rally and won 25-23.

Up Next

The 2023 season will conclude with LSU taking on Mississippi State at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Newell-Grissom Building in Starkville, Miss.

