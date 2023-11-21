Versus Georgia

Georgia is on a two-match winning streak after defeating South Carolina and Alabama in four sets and three sets, respectively, last weekend in Athens. The Bulldogs rank No. 5 in the SEC with 13.00 kills and No. 2 in the league with 1.77 aces per set. UGA also has a .235 hitting percentage and averages 12.10 assists, 2.19 blocks and 12.70 digs per set.

Middle blocker Sophie Fischer is the leader of the Georgia Bulldogs and leads the SEC with 5.27 points per set. Fischer paces the team with 4.16 kills per set (No. 3 in the SEC), a .329 hitting percentage (No. 10 in the SEC), 42 aces (No. 3 in the SEC) and 1.28 blocks per set (No. 3 in the SEC). Outside hitter Kacie Evans follows with 3.35 kills per set and had 30 aces this season. Setter Clara Brower ranks No. 5 in the conference with 10.25 assists per set and has 34 aces and 2.37 digs per set, while libero Bailey Cox anchors the defense with 2.56 digs per set (264 total).  