BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU volleyball welcomes Georgia to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the final home match of the 2023 season at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Wednesday’s match between LSU (11-15, 6-10 SEC) and Georgia (17-11, 8-8 SEC) will be televised on SEC Network, with Kevin Barnett and Nicole Branagh calling the action.

The Tigers dropped a pair of three-set matches last week against No. 8 Tennessee and at Auburn. LSU has a .231 hitting percentage behind 12.48 kills and 11.71 assists per set. The Tigers also average 1.46 aces, 1.94 blocks and 12.61 digs per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the team and ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 3.83 kills and 4.43 points per set. Robinson has totaled four matches with 20 or more kills this season in addition to 59 blocks and 19 aces.

Middle blocker Anita Anwusi ranks No. 6 in the league with a .347 hitting percentage behind 188 kills and leads the team with 79 blocks (0.83/set) to add to her 12 aces. Anwusi ranks No. 10 all-time with 425 career blocks and a .299 career-hitting percentage entering the season’s final weekend.

Right side Ellie Echter has a team-high .309 hitting percentage and is second on the team with 62 kills and 2.38 per set in the last seven matches. Overall, Echter has 80 kills and 21 blocks in 43 sets played this season.

Setter Maddie Waak ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 7.91 assists per set and has 2.09 digs per set, 23 aces and 14 blocks this season. Emily Mitter also shares setting duties and averages 3.98 assists per set in 47 sets played. Libero Erin Carmichael paces LSU with 28 aces and 2.23 digs per set. Carmichael ranks No. 34 among NCAA Division I active career leaders with 1,666 career digs.

LSU leads Georgia in the all-time series 40-28 despite being on a four-match losing streak, including a four-set loss on Oct. 15 in Athens, Ga. earlier this season.

