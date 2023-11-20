Football OC Denbrock Named Broyles Award Semifinalist

BATON ROUGE – LSU offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Mike Denbrock has been selected as one of 15 semifinalists for the Broyles Award as college football’s top assistant coach, the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation announced on Monday.

A selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters, and a committee representing the Football Writers Association of America narrowed the list of nominees to 15 semifinalists. Five finalists will be selected from this list. Then an overall winner will be named.

Denbrock has engineered the most explosive and dynamic offense in college football in 2023 as the Tigers lead the nation in total offense (562.2), scoring (46.8) and plays of 20+ yards (95). The Tigers have registered 500 yards of offense in nine games, including 701 in the 52-35 win over Florida.

LSU is one of only two teams in the FBS to average 300 passing yards and 200 rushing yards a game and the Tigers are the only team nationally to rank in the Top 10 in both categories. LSU goes into the Texas A&M game leading the SEC in both categories and ranked No. 3 nationally in passing (343.2) and No. 6 in rushing (218.9).

LSU has topped the 40-point mark eight times and the Tigers have scored 48 points or more in six of their last seven games. LSU is currently riding a streak of 13 consecutive possessions with a touchdown (last 5 vs. Florida, all 8 vs. Georgia State). The Tigers have only punted 18 times all season – the fewest among all teams in the FBS.

Individually, Denbrock’s offense produced Heisman Trophy candidate Jayden Daniels, who has proven to be the most dynamic player in college football. Daniels leads the nation in total offense with 417.4 yards per game. He’s also No. 1 in the FBS in passing TDs (36), TDs responsible for (46), rushing yards by a quarterback (1,014) and passer rating (208.3).

Daniels tied an LSU record with eight touchdowns (6 passing, 2 rushing) against Georgia State. In the win over Florida, Daniels set an SEC record with 606 yards of offense in the 52-35 victory.

Wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas have combined to catch 135 passes for a nation’s best 2,445 yards and 26 touchdowns. Thomas leads the country in TD receptions (14), while Nabers is No. 1 nationally in receiving yards (1,424), No. 4 in TDs (12) and No. 6 in receptions (80).

The 15 Broyles Award semifinalists are:

ALABAMA – Tommy Rees, Offensive Coordinator/QB

FLORIDA STATE – Adam Fuller, Defensive Coordinator

GEORGIA – Mike Bobo, Offensive Coordinator/QB

IOWA – Phil Parker, Defensive Coordinator/Secondaries

JAMES MADISON – Bryant Haines, Defensive Coordinator/LB

LOUISVILLE – Ron English, Defensive Coordinator

LSU – Mike Denbrock, Offensive Coordinator/TE

MICHIGAN – Sherrone Moore, Offensive Coordinator/OL

MISSOURI – Kevin Peoples, Defensive Line/Edge

OHIO STATE – Jim Knowles, Defensive Coordinator/LB

OREGON – Will Stein, Offensive Coordinator

PENN STATE – Manny Diaz, Defensive Coordinator/LB

TEXAS – Pete Kwiatkowski, Defensive Coordinator/OLB

UCLA – D’Anton Lynn, Defensive Coordinator

WASHINGTON – Ryan Grubb, Offensive Coordinator/QB