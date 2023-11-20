Daniels Adds SEC Player of the Week Honor

BATON ROUGE – For the fifth time this year, LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been tabbed as the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the win over Georgia State, the league office announced on Monday.

Daniels shared the honors with Missouri quarterback Brady Cook.

Daniels, a leading Heisman Trophy candidate, had another record-setting night in Tiger Stadium as he accounted for eight touchdowns and 509 yards of total offense in the 56-14 victory. Daniels threw six TD passes and ran for two more, tying the previous mark of eight set by Joe Burrow against Oklahoma in the CFP Semifinal game in 2019.

Daniels finished the game with more touchdown passes (6) than incompletions (5) as he went 25-of-30 for 413 yards and the six scores. He threw a 70-yard TD pass to Malik Nabers early in the fourth quarter to tie the school record for TDs in a game.

Daniels also topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark, becoming only the second player in SEC history to pass for 3,500 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a season. He joins Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M who did it in 2012. Daniels finished the Georgia State game with 96 yards and two TDs on 10 carries. He averaged 9.6 yards a rush and scored on TD run of 1 and 14 yards.

With Daniels at quarterback, the Tigers scored on all eight of their possessions, and for the third time this year LSU didn’t punt in a game. LSU racked up 582 total yards with Daniels accounting for 509, the third time in 2023 he’s topped the 500-yard mark.

LSU’s 2023 SEC Player of the Week Honors

Mississippi State

QB Jayden Daniels SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

WR Malik Nabers SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Arkansas

QB Jayden Daniels SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Missouri

QB Jayden Daniels SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

OT Emery Jones SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Army

RB Trey Holly SEC Freshman of the Week

Florida

QB Jayden Daniels SEC Offensive Player of the Week

C Charles Turner SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Georgia State

QB Jayden Daniels SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week