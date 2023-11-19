BATON ROUGE, La. – Right-handers Christian Little and Aiden Moffett combined for 10 strikeouts in five innings Sunday, as the Purple posted a 3-2 win over the Gold in Game 2 of the LSU Baseball Fall World Series at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The Purple, which captured Game 1 on Friday night, 2-1, won the Purple-Gold Series two games to none. Sunday’s five-inning Game 2 concluded LSU’s six-week fall practice period.

LSU, the reigning National Champion, opens the 2024 season on Friday, February 16, versus VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Little, a senior from St. Louis, Mo., started on the mound Sunday for the Purple and allowed no earned runs on two hits with seven strikeouts. Moffett, a sophomore from Mount Olive, Miss., worked the final two innings and gave up no runs on no hits with three strikeouts.

The Purple grabbed a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as rightfielder Jake Brown lined an RBI single, and shortstop Michael Braswell III lifted a sacrifice fly.

The Gold tied the contest in the top of second when shortstop Steven Milam drew a walk and designated hitter Gavin Guidry was hit by a pitch, both with the bases loaded.

The Purple reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the second when centerfielder Mic Paul delivered a run-scoring single.

Junior left-hander Justin Loer, a transfer from Xavier (Ohio), highlighted the Gold’s pitching effort by recording seven strikeouts in 2.1 relief innings.