LSU Hosts Texas Southern Monday Night In PMAC

BATON ROUGE – LSU will be in the PMAC on Monday night at 7 p.m. CT to host Texas Southern.

The game will stream on the SEC Network + with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell. Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge.

Monday will be LSU’s final game before the team heads to the Cayman Island Classic over Thanksgiving break with games on Friday and Saturday later in the week.

LSU shot a season-low 41.3-percent from the field Friday night at Southeastern, but the Tigers outrebounded the Lady Lions by 16 and won the points in the paint battle, 34-18. LSU was also 17-20 from the free throw line to Southeastern’s 5-9.

“When your shot’s not falling just do something else,” Coach Kim Mulkey said Friday after the game. “And they do. They rebound and battle in there.”

Flau’Jae Johnson has been a sparkplug off the bench the past two games for the Tigers after missing the game last Sunday with flu-like symptoms. On Friday night at Southeastern she recorder her first double-double of the season with 17 points and 11 rebounds to go with 4 steals and 3 assists.

“Flau’Jae is just such an improved player from when we got her this time last year on understanding defensive principals,” Coach Mulkey said. “She’s got length. She’s got size on the perimeter.”

Aneesah Morrow has also been settling in, now five games in at LSU. She has scored in double figures in the past four games and had the first double-double of her season at Southeastern with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Morrow has been effective on both the offensive and defensive ends as she is averaging 3.2 steals (No. 4 in SEC).

Mikaylah Williams has played at an elite level five games into her collegiate career. The freshman scored 42 points on Tuesday, an NCAA era LSU freshman record. She is averaging 20.2 points per game which ranks No. 2 in the SEC and has scored efficiently, making 58.1-percent of her shots which is tied for the sixth best in the SEC; Williams has attempted 13 more shots than any of the other players in the SEC that rank in the top-15 in field goal percentage.

Vernette Skeete leads the Texas Southern program in her second year as the head coach. Micah Gray was the SWAC Freshman of the Year last season, a bright spot through the Tigers’ 2-27 campaign. TSU enters Monday’s game with a 1-2 record, coming off a loss at Old Dominion.