You can’t mention college football without acknowledging the greatness that is LSU’s football program. The student-athletes at LSU bleed purple and gold; they eat, sleep and breathe the game. When the Tigers take the field, they compete like no other, playing with vigor, dedication and grit.

Kyren Lacy is a Louisiana native who joined LSU’s football program in 2022 after transferring from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. During his time at ULL, he achieved several notable accomplishments. In his freshman year, he played 11 games with a total of 28 receptions for 364 yards and he scored four touchdowns for the season.

The following year, he helped lead the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 13-1 record and played a huge role in the team securing the Sun Belt Conference title in 2021.

It was no surprise that Lacy would be a great addition to the Fighting Tigers in his new conference, the SEC. His hard work, dedication to the game and exceptional performances on the field last fall brought him notoriety as one of LSU’s primary wide receivers this season.

Lacy’s performance at the Citrus Bowl in January versus Purdue was superior; he tied his career-best with 57 yards on a pair of catches and had a 45-yard reception for his longest play of the season. In December, he caught three passes for 43 yards versus Georgia in SEC Championship Game. Lacy ultimately completed the 2022 season with 24 receptions for 268 yards.

In 2023, the senior wideout has surpassed last season’s production, as he has 18 catches for 347 yards and four touchdowns entering this weekend’s game versus Georgia State.

Lacy said his motivation to improve stems from the work ethic of his teammates, particularly fellow receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr.

“Those guys come to practice every day prepared the right way,” Lacy explained. “They attack everything 100 percent, and it’s amazing to watch what those guys do every single day.

“Seeing what they’re able to accomplish when we get together is unreal. Our team plays hard, loves the game and is constantly working to get better. I’m very grateful to my teammates and to (LSU) Coach (Brian) Kelly for creating a great atmosphere where we can perform and develop at a high level.”

Kelly expressed great pride in Lacy’s progress over his two seasons in Baton Rouge.

“He may have the occasional drop or make a mistake,” Kelly said. “But I think what I’m most proud of with him is that might have affected his entire game last year, but now he bounces back and puts that behind him and is even more determined to impact the game. It’s fun for me as a coach to see that kind of maturity and growth from a young man.”

Lacy did an amazing job of making his field presence known in LSU’s impressive 48-18 win last month over Auburn. After dropping a pass in the second quarter, Lacy ran to the sidelines and said to Kelly, “I owe you one,” and Kelly responded, “No, you owe me two.”

The exchange between the coach and player was intense, but Lacy went on to prove himself as a respected and trusted receiver, posting a breakout performance in the victory over Auburn as he logged four receptions for 111 yards, including a 25-yard TD catch.

“Having Coach Kelly and the other coaches believe in me and know I could bounce back after I had made a mistake was a huge confidence boost,” Lacy said. “Their trust in what I could do on the field motivated me to exceed their expectations. Coach Kelly says, ‘Good is not good enough,’ so if we want to be elite, we have to do the little things right.”

As the Tigers conclude the regular season with home games against Georgia State and Texas A&M in Death Valley, Kyren Lacy is a receiver fans should watch closely. When presented with an opportunity to take on a challenge, Lacy doesn’t hesitate to execute and dominate on the field.

“I feel like I’m in a good spot, just taking it step-by-step, looking to take a big leap and finish strong this year,” Lacy said.

He has proven to be a reliable asset for LSU’s program, and his undeniable talent has been a key contributor to the Tigers’ victories this season.