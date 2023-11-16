Volleyball Begins Final Stretch with Matches Versus No. 8 Tennessee, at Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Tigers prep for four matches in eight days to conclude the 2023 regular season.

LSU (11-13, 6-8 SEC) will begin its final stretch with two matches this week. First against No. 8 Tennessee (21-3, 12-2 SEC) at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 17 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center before heading to The Plains to face Auburn (18-8, 8-7 SEC) at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 19 at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. Both matches will be streamed on SEC Network+, with Lyn Rollins handling play-by-play duties. Garrett Walvoord and Paige Wetzel will be the analysts on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

With the NCAA Tournament on the horizon, every match matters for the Bayou Bengals. LSU, which currently has a No. 66 RPI ranking, can raise its ranking with wins against Tennessee, which is at No. 7 in the RPI rankings, and Auburn, who has an RPI ranking at No. 26.

The Tigers split their matches last weekend with a three-set loss at No. 20 Florida and a five-set thrilling victory at South Carolina. LSU is ranked No. 7 in the SEC with a .240 hitting percentage behind 12.67 kills and 11.90 assists per set. The Tigers also average 1.46 aces, 1.97 blocks and 12.78 digs per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the team and ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 3.86 kills and 4.48 points per set. Robinson has totaled four matches with 20 or more kills this season in addition to 56 blocks and 19 aces. Robinson has five double-doubles this season, with her most recent coming in the win over Alabama last weekend (14 kills, 11 digs), and has recorded three or more blocks in seven of the previous nine matches, including a season-high six blocks at South Carolina last weekend (Nov. 12).

Middle blocker Anita Anwusi ranks No. 2 in the league with a .370 hitting percentage behind 183 kills and leads the team with 75 blocks (0.84/set). Anwusi ranks No. 10 all-time with 421 career blocks and is coming off a season-high six blocks in addition to her career-high 16 kills at South Carolina last weekend.

Right side Ellie Echter has dominated in the latter half of the season. In the last five matches, Echter has a team-high .373 hitting percentage and is second on the team with 54 kills (2.70/set). Echter has logged a career-high 13 kills in three of the last four matches and turned in a .400 hitting percentage in three of the last five outings. Overall, Echter has 72 kills and 18 blocks in 37 sets played this season.

Setter Maddie Waak ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 8.22 assists per set and has 2.18 digs per set, 22 aces and 14 blocks this season. Libero Erin Carmichael paces LSU with 28 aces and 2.22 digs per set. Carmichael currently ranks No. 33 among NCAA Division I active career leaders with 1,652 career digs.

