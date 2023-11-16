Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Georgia St.

Times of Interest
#15 LSU vs. Georgia St.
November 18, 2023 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium)
7:05 p.m. CT (possible 5-minute slide) * ESPN2
|7 a.m.
|Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
|10 a.m.
|LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
|1 p.m.
|LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
|2 p.m.
|National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
|• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
|2 p.m.
|PMAC open to public
|2 p.m.
|Bud Light Fan Zone opens
|• Located in front of PMAC
|2 p.m.
|Dalton County performs Bud Lights Fan Zone
|4 p.m.
|Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
|4:30 p.m.
|LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
|4:30 p.m.
|LSU Spirit Squads march down Victory Hill
|4:41 p.m.
|The Oaks TAF Members march down Victory Hill
|4:46 p.m.
|LSU band marches down Victory Hill
|4:50 p.m.
|LSU arrives at Victory Hill
|4:52 p.m.
|LSU marches down Victory Hill
|5 p.m.
|LSU Football team arrives at Tiger Stadium
|5 p.m.
|All gates to Tiger Stadium open
|5 p.m.
|LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from Bud Light Fan Zone
|• Hunt Palmer, Garrett Brumfield, Marlon Favorite
|5:35 p.m.
|LSU band performance in PMAC
|5:45 p.m.
|LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
|6:30 p.m.
|LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
|• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
|• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
|6:43 p.m.
|LSU Spirit Day performance
|6:49 p.m.
|Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
|6:53 p.m.
|Moment of Reflection/Moment of Silence
|6:53:30 p.m.
|Alma Mater
|6:55:30 p.m.
|National Anthem
|6:58 p.m.
|LSU departs locker room
|7 p.m.
|LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
|7:01 p.m.
|LSU takes the field
|7:02 p.m.
|Georgia State takes the field
|7:02 p.m.
|Coin toss at midfield
|7:02 p.m.
|Guest Captains presentation
|RB Terry Robiskie, DT Glenn Dorsey
|7:05 p.m.
|Kickoff: LSU vs. Georgia State on ESPN2