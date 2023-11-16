LSU Gold
Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Georgia St.

by Michael Bonnette
Times of Interest

#15 LSU vs. Georgia St.

November 18, 2023 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium)
7:05 p.m. CT (possible 5-minute slide) * ESPN2

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
10 a.m. LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
1 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
2 p.m. National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
2 p.m. PMAC open to public
2 p.m. Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Located in front of PMAC
2 p.m. Dalton County performs Bud Lights Fan Zone
4 p.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
4:30 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
4:30 p.m. LSU Spirit Squads march down Victory Hill
4:41 p.m. The Oaks TAF Members march down Victory Hill
4:46 p.m. LSU band marches down Victory Hill
4:50 p.m. LSU arrives at Victory Hill
4:52 p.m. LSU marches down Victory Hill
5 p.m. LSU Football team arrives at Tiger Stadium
5 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
5 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from Bud Light Fan Zone
• Hunt Palmer, Garrett Brumfield, Marlon Favorite
5:35 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
5:45 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
6:30 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
6:43 p.m. LSU Spirit Day performance
6:49 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
6:53 p.m. Moment of Reflection/Moment of Silence
6:53:30 p.m. Alma Mater
6:55:30 p.m. National Anthem
6:58 p.m. LSU departs locker room
7 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
7:01 p.m. LSU takes the field
7:02 p.m. Georgia State takes the field
7:02 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
7:02 p.m. Guest Captains presentation
RB Terry Robiskie, DT Glenn Dorsey
7:05 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Georgia State on ESPN2

 

Presentations

In-Game Presentations
1Q, 1st Timeout: Football Alumni recognition
1Q, 2nd Timeout: Sponsor Game Ball recognition presented by women’s golf coach Garrett Runion
1Q, 3rd Timeout: McCormack Medal recognition
Between 1Q and 2Q: Geaux Hero recognition

Halftime
Worley Professor of Excellence recognition
LSU Band performance
LSU Alumni Band performance

Follow the Action

Live stats on www.LSUstats.com.

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

