BATON ROUGE, La. – This weekend’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by the two-game intrasquad Purple-Gold World Series Friday and Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Game 1 is set for 4:30 p.m. CT on Friday, and Game 2 starts at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday.

Senior catcher Alex Milazzo will captain the Purple team, and graduate catcher Hayden Travinski will captain the Gold squad.

Both intrasquad games are open to the general public, and admission and parking are free. The gates to the stadium will open 15 minutes prior to first pitch each day.

The Purple-Gold World Series will signal the end of LSU’s six-week fall practice period.

LSU, the reigning National Champion, opens the 2024 season on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

2023 Purple-Gold World Series Rosters

GOLD

Captain: Hayden Travinski, C

Nate Ackenhausen, LHP

Kade Anderson, LHP

Mac Bingham, OF

Micah Bucknam, RHP

Javen Coleman, LHP

Griffin Cooley, OF

Dallas Dale II, OF

Gavin Guidry, RHP/INF

Will Hellmers, RHP

Griffin Herring, LHP

Jared Jones, 1B/C

Gage Jump, LHP

Paxton Kling, OF

Trenton Lape, RHP

Justin Loer, LHP

Steven Milam, INF

Derrick Mitchell, OF

Brady Neal, C

Josh Pearson, OF/INF

MJ Seo, RHP

Dylan Thompson, INF/RHP

Kade Woods, RHP

PURPLE

Captain: Alex Milazzo, C

Kaleb Applebey, RHP

Michael Braswell III, INF

Nic Bronzini, LHP

Jake Brown, OF/LHP/1B

Sam Dutton, RHP

Ethan Frey, OF

Luke Holman, RHP

Thatcher Hurd, RHP

Cam Johnson, LHP

Ryan Kucherak, INF

Ashton Larson, OF

Christian Little, RHP

Aiden Moffett, RHP

Ben Nippolt, INF

Jaden Noot, RHP

Mic Paul, OF

DJ Primeaux, LHP

Austin Roellig, INF

Zeb Ruddell, OF

Chase Shores, RHP

Fidel Ulloa, RHP

Tommy White, INF