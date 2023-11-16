BATON ROUGE, La. – This weekend’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by the two-game intrasquad Purple-Gold World Series Friday and Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
Game 1 is set for 4:30 p.m. CT on Friday, and Game 2 starts at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday.
Senior catcher Alex Milazzo will captain the Purple team, and graduate catcher Hayden Travinski will captain the Gold squad.
Both intrasquad games are open to the general public, and admission and parking are free. The gates to the stadium will open 15 minutes prior to first pitch each day.
The Purple-Gold World Series will signal the end of LSU’s six-week fall practice period.
LSU, the reigning National Champion, opens the 2024 season on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.
2023 Purple-Gold World Series Rosters
GOLD
Captain: Hayden Travinski, C
Nate Ackenhausen, LHP
Kade Anderson, LHP
Mac Bingham, OF
Micah Bucknam, RHP
Javen Coleman, LHP
Griffin Cooley, OF
Dallas Dale II, OF
Gavin Guidry, RHP/INF
Will Hellmers, RHP
Griffin Herring, LHP
Jared Jones, 1B/C
Gage Jump, LHP
Paxton Kling, OF
Trenton Lape, RHP
Justin Loer, LHP
Steven Milam, INF
Derrick Mitchell, OF
Brady Neal, C
Josh Pearson, OF/INF
MJ Seo, RHP
Dylan Thompson, INF/RHP
Kade Woods, RHP
PURPLE
Captain: Alex Milazzo, C
Kaleb Applebey, RHP
Michael Braswell III, INF
Nic Bronzini, LHP
Jake Brown, OF/LHP/1B
Sam Dutton, RHP
Ethan Frey, OF
Luke Holman, RHP
Thatcher Hurd, RHP
Cam Johnson, LHP
Ryan Kucherak, INF
Ashton Larson, OF
Christian Little, RHP
Aiden Moffett, RHP
Ben Nippolt, INF
Jaden Noot, RHP
Mic Paul, OF
DJ Primeaux, LHP
Austin Roellig, INF
Zeb Ruddell, OF
Chase Shores, RHP
Fidel Ulloa, RHP
Tommy White, INF