Coach Mulkey and LSU To Face Southeastern Friday In Hammond

HAMMOND, Louisiana – Coach Kim Mulkey will return to Tangipahoa Parish where she grew up when she leads No. 7 LSU to face Southeastern Friday night at 7 p.m. CT in Hammond at the Pride Roofing University Center that is expected to be sold out.

Mulkey attended Hammond High School where she played basketball and won four state championships, going 130-6 in high school. The gymnasium that Mulkey played in at Hammond High is across the street from Pride Roofing Center. Her play there earned her a scholarship to Louisiana Tech where she won two National Championships as a player and before ultimately becoming an assistant in Ruston to launch her coaching career.

“That’s my hometown,” Coach Mulkey said. “That’s where I grew up. It’s going to be hard not to stop at places I want to eat, but I will see lots of family and friends. I see a lot of them at our games here in Baton Rouge so I probably will notice people that don’t leave Hammond and Tangipahoa Parish at the game that don’t drive over here for our games.”

Friday will mark the second time Coach Mulkey leads a team to Hammond. During the 2002-03 season Coach Mulkey and Baylor beat Southeastern in Hammond, 70-55.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Chase Gispert and Natalie Kelly. Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network, 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge. Doors to the Pride Roofing University Center are set to open at 5 p.m.

LSU and Southeastern faced off against each other last year in Baton Rouge. The Lady Lions, who went on to win the Southland Conference and earn a NCAA Tournament bit, gave the Tigers a fight down to the wire, but LSU ultimately held off to win, 63-55.

“Southeastern is athletic,” Coach Mulkey said of Southeastern. “They have athleticism pretty much at all positions. They have NCAA Tournament experience. They are confident. If this is the largest crowd maybe in the history of that building, that has to be exciting for them. That’s their home court.”

Mikaylah Williams was stellar on Tuesday against Kent State, scoring 42 points – a NCAA era LSU freshman record – on 15-20 shooting. She scored 30 of her points in the second half as LSU set a program record with 70 points in a half. Williams has made 5 threes in both of the past two games.

“The third a fourth quarter were pretty amazing for us offensively,” Coach Mulkey said. “Man, that was fun to watch. I know we want to talk about Mikaylah’s 42 points and that was just unbelievable but look what everybody else did.”

Aneesah Morrow also played a great game, with 17 points, 9 steals, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks. Her nine steals were one shy of tying the LSU record.