Gymnastics Season Tickets Sold Out; Sets New Record Ahead Of 2024 Season

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Gymnastics program reached a new milestone as season tickets are sold out for the first time in program history ahead of the 2024 season with a new record of over 8,000 tickets sold.

This milestone couldn’t be achieved without the support from Tiger Nation, who continues to prove why the LSU brand is one of the best in the nation.

“Our fan base continues to show why this is the best place in the country to be a collegiate athlete,” said head coach Jay Clark. “Our team is doing well and our fans see that, and I think it’s a testament to the momentum that we have going right now. We are so grateful to our fan base for their loyalty and for the enthusiasm in which they come out. The PMAC is truly a unique environment unlike anything else in college gymnastics.”

Clark continues to lead the program to new heights as he enters his fourth year as head coach of the Tigers. Last season, LSU climbed their way to the NCAA Championship Final in Fort Worth for the ninth time in program history. The Final Four run appearance marked the second time that the Tigers have advanced to the finals since the format began in 2019 and the first time under Clark’s tenure.

The Tigers surpassed last year’s record of 7,400 season tickets sold as the program continues to grow each year. “We continue to break records with our attendance and create an environment that’s second to none,” said Clark.

Over 50,000 fans filled the seats of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center through five home meets in 2023, earning LSU the highest attendance average in the SEC last season with an average of 12,075.



LSU has six home meets inside the PMAC in 2024 for a chance to break attendance records next year. The 2018 meet between LSU and Alabama currently holds the record as 13,729 fans showed out to watch the Tigers defeat the Tide.

Tiger fans continuously show out as LSU has finished in the top four of average attendance nationally for six consecutive years. LSU ended Utah’s reign at the top of the attendance charts in 2022 as they claimed the No. 1 spot in the country and are striving for the top spot again next year.

A limited number of individual meet tickets will be available to fans in early December. To receive information on individual meet tickets, sign up for gymnastics ticket information on Geaux Mail.