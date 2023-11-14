BATON ROUGE, La. – This weekend’s LSU fall baseball activities are highlighted by the two-game intrasquad Purple-Gold World Series Friday and Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Game 1 is set for 4:30 p.m. CT on Friday, and Game 2 starts at 11 a.m. CT on Sunday.

Senior catcher Alex Milazzo will captain the Purple team, and graduate catcher Hayden Travinski will captain the Gold squad. The team rosters will be announced later this week.

Both intrasquad games are open to the general public, and admission and parking are free. The gates to the stadium will open 15 minutes prior to first pitch each day.

The Purple-Gold World Series will signal the end of LSU’s six-week fall practice period.

LSU, the reigning National Champion, opens the 2024 season on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.