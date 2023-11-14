Daniels Among Davey O'Brien Award Semifinalists

FORT WORTH, Texas – After tabulating the National Selection Committee’s ballots as well as the bonus ballots from the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has announced the 20 semifinalists for the 2023 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

This year’s class includes: Jayden Daniels (LSU), Carson Beck (Georgia), Brady Cook (Missouri), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss), Quinn Ewers (Texas), Dillon Gabriel (Oklahoma), Sam Hartman (Notre Dame), Drake Maye (North Carolina), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Jordan McCloud (James Madison), Kyle McCord (Ohio State), Jalen Milroe (Alabama), Bo Nix (Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (Washington), Michael Pratt (Tulane), Kaidon Salter (Liberty), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Jordan Travis (Florida State), DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State) and Caleb Williams (USC).

The 20 quarterbacks have helped guide their respective teams to a combined record of 171-30 (.851) and lead 18 of the top-25 teams in the latest Associated Press poll. In all, eight FBS conferences as well as one football independent are represented on the list. The Pac-12 and SEC lead the way with five honorees apiece.

The next step in the process will be to select the award’s three finalists. The finalists will again be chosen based on voting from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee as well as bonus ballots awarded from the second round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote.

For the fourth straight year, the Fan Vote will take place on the award’s three social media platforms—Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (X)—and the top five vote getters on each platform will receive bonus committee member ballots which will be added to the votes cast by the National Selection Committee.

To participate in the Fan Vote, fans must like the original Davey O’Brien Award post highlighting their quarterback. The second round will be open until Friday, Nov. 24 at noon (CT). The three finalists will be tabbed on Tuesday, Nov. 28, while the winner will be announced live on Friday, Dec. 8, on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

The Davey O’Brien Foundation was created in 1977, and the National Quarterback Award was first issued in 1981. Over its time, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has given away more than $1.3 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life.

In 1938, O’Brien, who was a star quarterback for TCU, became the first player ever to win the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in the same year. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1955.

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The 47th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 19, 2024, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2023

Carson Beck, Georgia, Jr., 6-4, 220, Jacksonville, Fla.

Brady Cook, Missouri, Jr., 6-2, 205, St. Louis, Mo.

Jayden Daniels, LSU, Sr., 6-4, 210, San Bernardino, Calif.

Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss, Jr., 6-2, 220, Kaysville, Utah

Quinn Ewers, Texas, So., 6-2, 195, Southlake, Texas

Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma, Sr., 5-11, 204, Mililani, Hawaii

Sam Hartman, Notre Dame, Sr., 6-1, 212, Charlotte, N.C.

Drake Maye, North Carolina, So., 6-4, 230, Huntersville, N.C.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan, Jr., 6-3, 202, La Grange Park, Ill.

Jordan McCloud, James Madison, Sr., 6-0, 199, Tampa, Fla.

Kyle McCord, Ohio State, Jr., 6-3, 215, Mt. Laurel, N.J.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama, So., 6-2, 220, Katy, Texas

Bo Nix, Oregon, Sr., 6-3, 214, Pinson, Ala.

Michael Penix Jr., Washington, Sr., 6-3, 213, Tampa, Fla.

Michael Pratt, Tulane, Jr., 6-3, 220, Boca Raton, Fla.

Kaidon Salter, Liberty, So., 6-1, 200, Cedar Hill, Texas

Shedeur Sanders, Colorado, Jr., 6-2, 215, Dallas, Texas

Jordan Travis, Florida State, Sr., 6-1, 212, West Palm Beach, Fla.

DJ Uiagalelei, Oregon State, Jr., 6-4, 252, Inland Empire, Calif.

Caleb Williams, USC, Jr., 6-1, 220, Washington, D.C.

2023 Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award Timeline

Semifinalists Announced (Tuesday, Nov. 14)

Finalist Round Fan Vote Open (Tuesday, Nov. 14-Friday, Nov. 24)

Finalists Announced (Tuesday, Nov. 28)

Winner Round Fan Vote Open (Tuesday, Nov. 28-Friday, Dec. 1)

Winner Announced on Home Depot College Football Awards (Friday, Dec. 8)

47th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner (Monday, Feb. 19, 2024)

About the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award. The Davey O’Brien Award honors candidates who exemplify Davey O’Brien’s enduring character while exhibiting teamwork, sportsmanship and leadership in both academics and athletics. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, the Davey O’Brien Foundation has awarded more than $1.3 million in scholarships and university grants to help high school and college athletes transform leadership on the field into leadership in life. For more information, visit www.DaveyOBrienAward.com.

Previous Davey O’Brien Award winners include: Jim McMahon (BYU, 1981), Todd Blackledge (Penn State, 1982), Steve Young (BYU, 1983), Doug Flutie (Boston College, 1984), Chuck Long (Iowa, 1985), Vinny Testaverde (Miami, 1986), Don McPherson (Syracuse, 1987), Troy Aikman (UCLA, 1988), Andre Ware (Houston, 1989), Ty Detmer (BYU, 1990-91), Gino Torretta (Miami, 1992), Charlie Ward (Florida State, 1993), Kerry Collins (Penn State, 1994), Danny Wuerffel (Florida, 1995-96), Peyton Manning (Tennessee, 1997), Michael Bishop (Kansas State, 1998), Joe Hamilton (Georgia Tech, 1999), Chris Weinke (Florida State, 2000), Eric Crouch (Nebraska, 2001), Brad Banks (Iowa, 2002), Jason White (Oklahoma, 2003-04), Vince Young (Texas, 2005), Troy Smith (Ohio State, 2006), Tim Tebow (Florida, 2007), Sam Bradford (Oklahoma, 2008), Colt McCoy (Texas, 2009), Cam Newton (Auburn, 2010), Robert Griffin III (Baylor, 2011), Johnny Manziel (Texas A&M, 2012), Jameis Winston (Florida State, 2013), Marcus Mariota (Oregon, 2014), Deshaun Watson (Clemson, 2015-16), Baker Mayfield (Oklahoma, 2017), Kyler Murray (Oklahoma, 2018), Joe Burrow (LSU, 2019), Mac Jones (Alabama, 2020), Bryce Young (Alabama, 2021) and Max Duggan (TCU, 2022).

About the NCFAA

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is a member of the National College Football Awards Association. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA includes college football’s most prestigious awards and its 24 awards have honored more than 900 recipients dating back to 1935. This season, 12 NCFAA awards will honor national players of the week each Tuesday. For more information about the NCFAA and its award programs, visit the redesigned NCFAA.org or follow on Twitter at @NCFAA.