Women's Basketball

Tigers Ranked No. 7 In Latest AP Poll

+0
BATON ROUGE – LSU remained in the AP Poll Top-10, coming in at No. 7 in Monday’s latest edition of the poll after going 2-1 throughout the first week of the season.

After entering the season at No. 1, LSU dropped its season opener against Colorado who jumped from No. 20 to No. 5 this week. The Tigers went on to pick up wins over Queens and Mississippi Valley State as the Tigers look to blend the talent of returners and newcomers into a polished product.

LSU will be back in action on Tuesday against Kent State at 11 a.m. CT for its annual field-trip game. Friday the Tigers will head to Hammond, La. to face Southeastern in Coach Kim Mulkey’s return home to Tangipahoa Parish.

