LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Kickoff, TV Network Announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s regular-season finale in Tiger Stadium against Texas A&M will kickoff at 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Nov. 25, and will air on ESPN, the league office announced on Monday.

The LSU-Texas A&M contest will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network including the LSU Sports Mobile Apps and LSUsports.net/live starting at 9 a.m. CT.

Nov. 23-25 SEC Football Television Selections

Time (CT), MATCHUP, TV NETWORK

Thursday, November 23

6:30 p.m. CT – Ole Miss at Mississippi State, ESPN

Friday, November 24

3 p.m. CT – Missouri at Arkansas, CBS

Saturday, November 25

11 a.m. CT – Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN

2:30 p.m. CT – Alabama at Auburn, CBS

2:30 p.m. CT – Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SEC Network

6 p.m. CT – Florida State at Florida, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT – Clemson at South Carolina, SEC Network

6:30 p.m. CT – Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC

Kentucky at Louisville – 6-Day Selection as part of ACC package