BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outscored UL Lafayette, 14-3, over the course of an 18-inning fall baseball scrimmage Sunday in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

The scrimmage was divided into one 10-inning segment and one eight-inning segment. LSU led the Cajuns, 6-1, through 10 innings, and the Tigers posted eight runs in the second half of the scrimmage while limiting UL Lafayette to two runs.

The LSU pitching staff combined to limit the Cajuns to one earned run on five hits in 18 innings with two walks and 25 strikeouts.

LSU pitchers Gage Jump, Thatcher Hurd, Luke Holman and Cam Johnson were dominant through the first eight innings, each working two innings and blanking the Cajuns on just one hit with no walks and 14 strikeouts.

Johnson logged six strikeouts in the seventh and eighth innings.

The Tigers collected 10 hits in the first 10 innings while limiting UL Lafayette to two hits.

Catcher Hayden Travinski highlighted LSU’s offensive output in the first 10-inning segment of the scrimmage with a double, a run-scoring single and a sacrifice fly.

Second baseman Josh Pearson contributed a two-run double and leftfielder Mac Bingham lined an RBI single.

LSU’s fall practice period will continue for one more week, and the Tigers will hold the annual intra-squad Purple-Gold World Series Friday, November 17, through Sunday, November 19.

Admission and parking are free for all of the Purple-Gold scrimmages in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.