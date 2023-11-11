BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU will play host to UL Lafayette at Noon CT Sunday in a fall baseball exhibition scrimmage at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Admission and parking are free for the scrimmage versus UL Lafayette, which is scheduled for 18-20 innings of play throughout Sunday afternoon.

The Tigers will wrap up their fall practice period with the annual Purple-Gold World Series Friday, November 17, through Sunday, November 19.

LSU opens the 2024 season on Friday, February 16, when the Tigers play host to VMI in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.