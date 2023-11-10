Men's Tennis Inks Ishaan Ravinchander

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Men’s Tennis team welcomes Ishaan Ravichander to Baton Rouge during 2023 National Signing Day.

Ravichander is from Belle Mead, New Jersey and graduated high school from Laurel Springs Online School. He is a 2024 graduate from Columbia University where he received his Bachelor’s degree in Sustainable Development. In his junior season, he went 9-2 in singles and 6-2 in doubles.

Head Coach Danny Bryan stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Ishaan to the LSU family. Ishaan will be a great addition to our program on and off the court. Ishaan is not only a great student, but someone with high character. On the court he is a very tough competitor who uses his quickness and ball striking ability to take time away from his opponents.”

Ravichander has several interests outside of tennis. He is an award winning wildlife photographer. He is involved in ornithology and philanthropy and has previously raised over $25k for educational projects in India. He has a younger sister, Aanya Ravichander, who is in the class of 2026 at Emory University. His father is Ravi Vaidyanathan. His mother is Dr. Preethi Sundaram who is the Chief Strategy Officer at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.