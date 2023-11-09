Women’s Tennis Pens Blue-Chip Kenna Erickson for 2024 Dual Season

BATON ROUGE, La. – Kenna Erickson, a blue-chip recruit from Lakeway, Texas, has signed on with the LSU women’s tennis ahead of the 2024 dual season, head coach Taylor Fogleman announced on Thursday.

“Chris (Simpson), Rebeka (Mertena) and I are beyond excited that Kenna will be joining us at LSU!” Fogleman said. “She is a young lady with immense skill and has already had great deal of success in her tennis career. That said, we feel like she is just scratching the surface with where she can go with her tennis. A huge thank you to her parents, Jon and April, for trusting us with her development both on and off the court. Throughout the recruiting process, it was clear that Kenna comes from an amazing, supportive family. She embodies everything we could hope for in a student athlete and we cannot wait to get started working with her!”

Erickson, the No. 3 recruit from the state of Texas according to tennisrecruiting.net, signs on with the Tigers after a tremendous career in juniors play. She’s claimed a golden ball in singles by winning the 2021 USTA National Indoor Championship and one in doubles after winning the 2022 Easter Bowl alongside doubles partner Ava Rodriguez. She also earned bronze balls in singles at the 2021 USTA National Indoor Championship as well as one in doubles at the 2022 National Clay Court Championship.

In 2023, Erickson has had success at various ITF Junior tournaments in doubles competition. She and Linda Ziets Segura won the J60 San José in January, her first doubles title of the year, and followed that up with a doubles title at the J30 Eau Claire alongside Kayla Chung just a month later. She’s also made semifinal runs in doubles at strong tournaments such as the J30 Medford, J60 Las Vegas and J60 Orlando.

The Texas-native has spent the past few years training at the Austin Tennis Academy, where she has improved her skill as a player as well as received a strong education. She will graduate from ATA in December to enroll at LSU beginning in January.

She will join up with the team in January after her graduation as the Tigers begin their preparations for the 2024 dual season. Erickson and the Tigers will open the year by hosting Louisiana Tech and Southeastern Louisiana in a double-header at the LSU Tennis Complex starting at 10 a.m. CT on Saturday, January 20.

