Volleyball Journeys to No. 21 Florida, South Carolina

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team has its most extended SEC weekend trip ahead when they play at No. 21 Florida and South Carolina this weekend.

LSU (10-12, 5-7 SEC) opens its weekend slate against No. 21 Florida (14-7, 6-6 SEC) at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 10, at Exactech Arena in Gainesville, Fla. Tom Collett and Missy Whittemore will call the match on SEC Network+. The Tigers then head to Columbia, S.C., to challenge South Carolina (10-13, 4-10 SEC) for the second time this season at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Carolina Volleyball Center. Sunday’s match will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Dave Weinstein doing play-by-play and Paul MacDonald as the analyst.

The Tigers are coming off a four-set victory against Alabama to complete its first regular season sweep of an SEC opponent this season. LSU ranks No. 8 in the SEC with a .236 hitting percentage, 12.68 kills and 1.49 aces per set. The Tigers also averages 11.89 assists, 1.94 blocks and 13.01 digs per set.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the team and ranks No. 6 in the SEC with 3.96 kills and 4.59 points per set. Robinson has totaled four matches with 20 or more kills this season in addition to 50 blocks and 18 aces. Robinson has five double-doubles this season, with her most recent coming in the win over Alabama last weekend (14 kills, 11 digs), and has recorded three blocks in six of the previous seven matches.

Middle blocker Anita Anwusi ranks No. 2 in the league with a .368 hitting percentage behind 164 kills and leads the team with 67 blocks (0.83/set). Anwusi entered the program’s top 10 all-time in career blocks after registering a team-high four blocks versus Alabama (Nov. 5). She is tied at 413 career blocks with LSU All-American Wendy Stammer (1983-86).

Right side Ellie Echter has been dominant over the last five matches, where she has logged 44 kills (2.44/set) and a career-high 13 kills in the last two matches. Outside hitter Paige Flickinger has also been a critical factor in the last five matches, with 39 kills and a team-high nine aces.

Setter Maddie Waak ranks No. 10 in the SEC with 8.46 assists per set and has a team-high 2.26 digs per set. Waak also has 22 aces this season. Libero Erin Carmichael paces LSU with 24 aces and averages 2.16 digs per set.

Season tickets for the 2023 LSU volleyball season are now available and can be purchased here. Directly support LSU Volleyball by contributing to the Volleyball Excellence Fund today!

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.