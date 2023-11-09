LSU Gold
Shop
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket
Men's Nike 2023 Sideline Player Quarter-Zip Hoodie Jacket $109.99 Shop Now
Open Search
Football

Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Florida

by Michael Bonnette
GameDay Central SeatGeek Marketplace Parking & Traffic Schedule +0
Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Florida

Times of Interest

#18 LSU vs. Florida

November 11, 2023 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium)
6:39 p.m. CT * SEC Network

7 a.m. Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
10 a.m. LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
12:30 p.m. LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
1:30 p.m. National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
1:30 p.m. PMAC open to public
1:30 p.m. Bud Light Fan Zone opens
• Located in front of PMAC
1:30 p.m. Hip Deep performs Bud Lights Fan Zone
3:30 p.m. Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
3:58 p.m. LSU ROTC Students marches down Victory Hill
4 p.m. LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
4 p.m. LSU Spirit Squads march down Victory Hill
4:05 p.m. 2023 Final Four Gymnastics Team marches down Victory Hill
4:07 p.m. 2023 National Champion Baseball Team marches down Victory Hill
4:09 p.m. 2003 National Champion Football Team marches down Victory Hill
4:11 p.m. TAF Purple Blazers march down Victory Hill
4:14 p.m. LSU band marches down Victory Hill
4:20 p.m. LSU arrives at Victory Hill
4:22 p.m. LSU marches down Victory Hill
4:30 p.m. LSU Football team arrives at Tiger Stadium
4:30 p.m. All gates to Tiger Stadium open
4:30 p.m. LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from Bud Light Fan Zone
• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
4:30 p.m. 2023 National Champion Baseball Team Ring Ceremony (PMAC)
4:50 p.m. LSU band performance in PMAC
5:10 p.m. LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
6 p.m. LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
6:23 p.m. Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
6:27 p.m. Moment of Reflection/Moment of Silence
6:27 p.m. Alma Mater
6:29:30 p.m. National Anthem with flyover
6:32 p.m. LSU departs locker room
6:34 p.m. LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
6:35 p.m. LSU takes the field
6:36 p.m. Florida takes the field
6:36 p.m. Coin toss at midfield
6:36 p.m. Guest Captains presentation
• P Donnie Jones, OL Stephen Peterman
6:39 p.m. Kickoff: LSU vs. Florida on SEC Network

 

Presentations

In-Game Presentations
1Q, 1st Timeout: Sponsor Game Ball recognition presented by baseball coach Jay Johnson
1Q, 2nd Timeout: Dylan Crews – Golden Spikes Award recognition
1Q, 3rd Timeout: Paul Skenes – Dick Howser Award recognition
Between 1Q and 2Q: 2023 Baseball National Champion Team recognition
2Q, 1st Timeout: Geaux Hero recognition
3Q/1st Timeout: Tiger Girls performance

Halftime
LSU Band Performance
Jackson Martingayle – 2023 McWhorter Award winner recognition
2003 Football National Championship Team recognition

Follow the Action

Live stats on www.LSUstats.com.

Updates on social media throughout the day and the game at:
twitter.com/LSUfootball
www.facebook.com/LSUfootball
www.instagram.com/LSUfootball

Related Stories

Brian Kelly Press Conference - Nov. 9

Brian Kelly Press Conference - Nov. 9

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media following Thursday's practice session. The Tigers will face Florida on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT in a sold-out Tiger Stadium.
IN FOCUS: Micki Collins, Director of Sports Medicine

IN FOCUS: Micki Collins, Director of Sports Medicine

Micki Collins is uniquely qualified — through her extensive experience in athletic training and her innate ability to connect with people on a human level – to lead LSU's sports medicine program.
Football No. 19 in Nov. 7 CFP Rankings

Football No. 19 in Nov. 7 CFP Rankings