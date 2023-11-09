Times of Interest: LSU Football vs. Florida

Times of Interest
#18 LSU vs. Florida
November 11, 2023 * Baton Rouge (Tiger Stadium)
6:39 p.m. CT * SEC Network
|7 a.m.
|Parking Lots on LSU Campus open
|10 a.m.
|LSU SportShop open | Shop 24 Hours at LSUshop.net
|12:30 p.m.
|LSU Athletic Ticket Office open
|1:30 p.m.
|National L Club Tailgate opens at PMAC
|• Enter at SW portal near Mike’s Habitat
|1:30 p.m.
|PMAC open to public
|1:30 p.m.
|Bud Light Fan Zone opens
|• Located in front of PMAC
|1:30 p.m.
|Hip Deep performs Bud Lights Fan Zone
|3:30 p.m.
|Suites and Club Level open at Tiger Stadium
|3:58 p.m.
|LSU ROTC Students marches down Victory Hill
|4 p.m.
|LSU departs hotel for Tiger Walk
|4 p.m.
|LSU Spirit Squads march down Victory Hill
|4:05 p.m.
|2023 Final Four Gymnastics Team marches down Victory Hill
|4:07 p.m.
|2023 National Champion Baseball Team marches down Victory Hill
|4:09 p.m.
|2003 National Champion Football Team marches down Victory Hill
|4:11 p.m.
|TAF Purple Blazers march down Victory Hill
|4:14 p.m.
|LSU band marches down Victory Hill
|4:20 p.m.
|LSU arrives at Victory Hill
|4:22 p.m.
|LSU marches down Victory Hill
|4:30 p.m.
|LSU Football team arrives at Tiger Stadium
|4:30 p.m.
|All gates to Tiger Stadium open
|4:30 p.m.
|LSU Game Day presented by Three Olives pregame radio show live from Bud Light Fan Zone
|• Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite
|4:30 p.m.
|2023 National Champion Baseball Team Ring Ceremony (PMAC)
|4:50 p.m.
|LSU band performance in PMAC
|5:10 p.m.
|LSU band arrives at Tiger Stadium
|6 p.m.
|LSU Sports Radio Network live from Tiger Stadium
|• Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush
|• Listen free at LSUsports.net/live or in the LSU Sports Mobile App
|6:23 p.m.
|Golden Band from Tigerland Pregame Show in Tiger Stadium
|6:27 p.m.
|Moment of Reflection/Moment of Silence
|6:27 p.m.
|Alma Mater
|6:29:30 p.m.
|National Anthem with flyover
|6:32 p.m.
|LSU departs locker room
|6:34 p.m.
|LSU intro video on videoboards in Tiger Stadium
|6:35 p.m.
|LSU takes the field
|6:36 p.m.
|Florida takes the field
|6:36 p.m.
|Coin toss at midfield
|6:36 p.m.
|Guest Captains presentation
|• P Donnie Jones, OL Stephen Peterman
|6:39 p.m.
|Kickoff: LSU vs. Florida on SEC Network